PEMBROKE — When The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team has been coming off a win this season, the following week they have not been as strong.

But the question this week, coming off a 41-25 loss to Limestone, is how the team has responded as they prepare to travel to Carson-Newman (2-1).

“It’s been good,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “Guys are hungry, guys are understanding how important this is, guys are understanding that we’ve got to have everyday habits, and they matter. I’ve just got to have more guys focused on what we’re doing the right way. I liked the energy out here today.”

Saturday’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. in Jefferson City, Tenn.

A week after struggling defensively against the Saints, the Braves (2-2) will face Carson-Newman’s option offense. The Eagles average 295 rushing yards per game, a key to their 30 points per contest.

“You have to really look at what they do schematically and see how you’ve got to do things different and better,” Richardson said. “It’s something that defensively you’ve really got to come up with a good gameplan. It’s something that there’s certainly techniques we’ve got to work on, trying to master for this week. We know that they’re a heavy run team, so we’ve got to focus on that. We’ve got to work hard in all three levels of the defense to make sure that we’re kind of practicing that way.”

Derrick Evans has rushed for 347 yards for the Eagles through three games with two touchdowns. Toot Johnson and Antonio Wimbush also have 30-plus carries each, and the Eagles are deep in the backfield with 13 players having at least one carry so far this season.

Even as the Eagles run the option, they still average 12 pass attempts per game, with Evans throwing for 427 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Braxton Westfield is the leading receiver with six catches for 227 yards.

Defensively, Carson-Newman is holding the opposition to 16.7 points per game, with a balanced effort that has been effective in stopping both the run and the pass.

Opponents have been held to 124 rushing yards per game and 134 passing yards per game, led by senior defensive back Darius Williams, who has 33 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Facing a defense which is solid in both aspects naturally presents a challenge for the Braves offense.

“They’re very tough and we’ve got to be able to find something that works against them,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to be able to try to see what they’re going to do to us and be able to take what they’re giving us, and be able to be patient and be able to persevere through trying to execute our best.”

One key for the Braves against that Eagle defense could be in the receiving game, one of the bright spots against Limestone. Tyshawn Carter caught seven passes for 84 yards and Quay Threatt had six receptions for 103 yards.

“Those guys have been working hard. I think it gives them great confidence and it helps them to know they can take their game even at a high level, so I anticipate that all those receivers will be able to competitively continue to work into great roles and respond with big performances for our team,” Richardson said.

Carson-Newman has won four of six all-time meetings, including each of the last three dating back to 2012. UNCP is 1-2 in Jefferson City.

UNCP Photo UNCP's Josh Jones hands off to McKinley Nelson during last week's home game against Limestone.

Braves look to rebound after loss

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer