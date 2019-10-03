Robeson County football picks for Week 7

LUMBERTON — We are now in the downhill portion of the high school football regular season, as crazy as it seems.

As if the first six weeks didn’t go by fast enough, the next six will speed by even quicker with the focus shifted to conference championship scenarios and state playoff projections leading up to Nov. 9 when the brackets are announced. After how the Fairmont at St. Pauls game turned out last week, a fast forward remote like from the movie “Click” would be nice to move ahead to the other three in-county games left on the schedule. Some local teams might would like to have that kind of technology too, but for other reasons.

But in doing so, skipping weeks to get to those matchup would bypass good contests in conference play in the coming weeks, including a few this week.

A late change to the schedule came on Thursday when Red Springs announced its football game at East Columbus was called due to forfeit by the Gators. Red Springs Athletic Director Chris Howell said that East Columbus is down to a roster under 20 players.

Whiteville at Fairmont

Looking to avoid a hangover performance, Fairmont shouldn’t have any trouble getting up for this game against a Whiteville team that has owned the series the last two years over Fairmont and coach Kevin Inman by a combined score of 104-22. A lot of those players went through the fire at a young age starting in those losses and now as upperclassmen with some South Robeson reinforcements look to make up for the bad losses.

The biggest question after last week’s win against St. Pauls for Fairmont is how will its offense operate. Outside of wins against inferior teams, the Golden Tornadoes have stuttered on offense against the likes of Gray’s Creek and St. Pauls with a combined 18 points. Whiteville’s defense will be another test for that offense looking to find its balance.

Whiteville 35, Fairmont 24

St. Pauls at South Columbus

Both teams find themselves in situations they didn’t think they would be in early in the year. St. Pauls after non-conference play was looking to make a perfect run through the regular season, but those hopes went away with the loss to Fairmont, and South Columbus came into the year looking to defend the conference title for a fifth straight year and that too looks to be out of the question.

I expect to see a new fire and passion behind St. Pauls the rest of the season with something to prove to the rest of the league, and that’s not a good sign for South Columbus that is currently in its toughest stretch of the last five seasons.

St. Pauls 42, South Columbus 12

Jack Britt at Lumberton

After watching the Jack Britt and Scotland game on Monday, I left knowing that both Robeson County teams might have the advantage of an extra day of practice over this week’s opponents, but also that both home teams still face an uphill battle. After surrendering a big game on the ground last week to Hoke, Lumberton’s defense also has to take into account the Bucs’ passing game.

With that being said, Jack Britt also has a stable of capable backs and the Pirates lack the size and speed to keep up with their opponents this week. Jack Britt also showed it was susceptible to the run in the loss at Scotland, which could give Lumberton and Jadarion Chatman a little room to operate.

Jack Britt 45, Lumberton 10

Scotland at Purnell Swett

Another game and another powerful run team the Rams have to face. While the Scotland backfield isn’t predicated on one or two premier backs like that of Pine Forest, Dillon, South View and Hoggard — all of which didn’t have problems running over Purnell Swett — the Scots have an offensive unit that features three or four players that could be starters in the backfield for most teams.

It’s a hard time right now for Purnell Swett staring down another week with a winless record, but the front-heavy portion of its Sandhills slate could pay dividends late in the year for the Rams.

Scotland 49, Purnell Swett 7

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

