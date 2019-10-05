Whiteville takes share of Three Rivers lead in throttling of Fairmont

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Whiteville’s K.J. Hall blows a run play up in the backfield as he goes in for a tackle against Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, center. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Whiteville’s K.J. Hall blows a run play up in the backfield as he goes in for a tackle against Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, center.

FAIRMONT — The third quarter of Friday’s Three Rivers Conference football contest between Fairmont and Whiteville was one the Golden Tornadoes would like to forget.

In a game pitting the league’s two best defenses, it was Whiteville’s defense that suffocated Fairmont, especially right after halftime, in the 58-16 win on the road to stay unbeaten in conference play.

“We told the guys that we get the ball to start the half and we need to set the tone in the first five minutes. We didn’t and they did,” Fairmont coach Kevin Inman said. “They dictated everything we did on offense and defense.”

Whiteville took a 30-16 lead into the break. The advantage was manageable for a Fairmont team that mounted a two-score second-half comeback seven days ago, but its execution failed.

After punting on its initial drive of the second half, Fairmont’s (4-2, 3-1 TRC) defense got a stop and Derrick Baker muffed the ensuing punt to set up a Whiteville (4-1, 3-0 TRC) score two plays later. The Golden Tornadoes went 3-and-out on their next series, and after another defensive stop turned the ball back over to Whiteville when quarterback Tyler Locklear was strip sacked by Andrew Lewis.

Fairmont’s defense was up to the test again, getting a third stop in the period, but a Jahkeem Moore interception by Zion Wilson was returned for a score to take the lead out to 46-16.

In the third quarter, Fairmont did not convert a first down on five drives.

Ty Moss led the Whiteville offense in the win with a pair of passing touchdowns and another score that came on the ground on the second play of the fourth quarter from 19 yards out to put the Wolfpack up 52-16. He totaled 145 yards of total offense via passing and rushing.

Senior running back Javonte Davis scored three times, with one coming after the muffed punt in the third quarter, and tallied a game-best 164 rushing yards. The Wolfpack led the battle up front with an offensive unit that was quick to get set at the line, even sometimes before the referee could place the ball.

“They have a lot of team speed, we knew that coming in and tried to prepare for it,” Inman said. “They put tempo on us and were able to hold onto the ball and capitalize on our mistakes. Good teams, you can’t give them short yardage or put the ball on the ground.”

The Golden Tornadoes offense, without running back Jamearos McLeod due to injury and Moore at quarterback for the first half due to discipline issues, went toe to toe early with Whiteville. Baker scored a touchdown in the first quarter to put Fairmont up 8-0 after a Kadeem Leonard fumble recovery on the first drive from Whiteville.

The sophomore back scored a second time on the second play of the second quarter to cut the Whiteville lead to 22-14, and he finished with 117 yards rushing.

“We were able to establish a run game and drive down the field and then stretch the field vertically,” Inman said. “We kind of relaxed and you can’t relax against teams like Whiteville. You’ve got to be on your toes.”

Outside of the run game, passing success was few and far between with Locklear seeing nearly all the snaps behind center, and throwing two interceptions in the loss. His second was snagged by Elijah Currie in the end zone. Currie aimed to return the interception, but was stopped back in the end zone for a safety with six minutes to go in the half, making it a 22-16 Whiteville lead.

Fairmont plays at East Bladen next Friday.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

