Lumberton dominated by Jack Britt

LUMBERTON — On a night that not a whole lot could go wrong for Lumberton to have any chance to win, not a whole lot went right for the Pirates against Jack Britt.

Even the 50/50 raffle was won by a Buccaneers fan — it was just that kind of night for the Pirates as Jack Britt claimed a 48-7 Sandhills Athletic Conference win at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Jack Britt (5-1, 1-1 SAC) scored five touchdowns by the first play of the second quarter and Lumberton (2-4, 0-2 SAC) had turnovers on four of their first five possessions, confirming quickly that an upset was not in the cards for the Pirates.

“We didn’t need that start, turnovers,” Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson said. “But they’re a good football team and we didn’t have much for them tonight. We were just outclassed; they’re bigger, stronger and faster. Hats off to them, they’ve got some good players. A good quarterback, they can throw it, catch it.”

That quarterback, Kevin Sentell, completed 10 of his 11 passes, including his first eight, for 153 yards and five touchdowns. Anthony Fiffie caught three of those scoring passes, with four total catches for 73 yards, and Maurice Wickware caught two touchdowns, with three total receptions for 30 yards and a 23-yard touchdown run. Jose Brazoban had three catches for 50 yards.

The Buccaneers were also effective on the ground, with Mason Walker running for 80 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

The Lumberton offense struggled to just five first downs and 124 total yards. Jadarion Chatman was 6-for-17 passing for 48 yards with three interceptions, and ran 10 times for 57 yards with a touchdown. Jordan McNeill caught four passes for 20 yards.

“We couldn’t run any of our counter game, inside game,” Williamson said. “That nose (tackle, Karnell Leavell) is a man. So every time we tried to run a quarterback counter he blew it up. They whipped us up front, and that’s two weeks in a row we’ve been beat up front, and the game’s won there.”

Jack Britt has won eight of nine all-time meetings against Lumberton and five straight.

The Buccaneers took the opening kickoff to around midfield, then scored three plays later on a 20-yard pass from Sentell to Fiffie.

The Pirates lost a fumble on the second play of their first drive, then Sentell found Fiffie again for a 26-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Jack Britt lead before some fans were even in their seats.

After Chatman’s first interception, five plays later Sentell connected with Wickware for a 3-yard score before the extra point was missed; Jack Britt led 20-0 with 5:56 left in the quarter.

On Lumberton’s next drive Chatman was intercepted when the Pirates went for it on fourth down, then the Buccaneers scored in five plays on the third Sentell-to-Fiffie touchdown, this one from 13 yards, making it 27-0 late in the opening stanza.

After a Pirate punt, Jack Britt only needed four plays to score again on a 23-yard Wickware run to open the second quarter and go up 34-0.

Two Lumberton drives later, the Pirates scored their lone touchdown when Chatman ran it in from 35 yards, pulling the Pirates within a 34-7 margin with 5:26 left in the half.

The Buccaneers answered with another touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Sentell to Wickware, taking a 41-7 lead into halftime.

Jack Britt added a touchdown in the third quarter, on 1-yard Walker run, to lead 48-7. From there, the teams exchanged punts and turnovers on downs for the duration of the running clock.

Lumberton starts a three-game stretch on the road next week at Seventy-First. Jack Britt will host Richmond in a key SAC battle.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

