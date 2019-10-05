Football roundup: St. Pauls rebounds over South Columbus

FAIRMONT — For nearly 10 of the players on Fairmont’s sideline last Friday celebrating a come-from-behind win over rival St. Pauls, there was a little extra jubulation and the feeling was a new one.

The win over the Bulldogs was another win over an in-county opponent for most of the Fairmont roster, but for the select few that had played multiple years at the varsity level prior at South Robeson, it was their first.

“It felt good beating St. Pauls because every time we played them all my years at South Robeson we fell to them,” senior running back Jamearos McLeod said.

Two former Mustangs, Jamauri Baker and Robert McCormick provided lifts on defense in the win as Baker picked off St. Pauls quarterback Mikail Breeden in the first quarter and McCormick’s fumble recovery set up the game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth.

“That was the momentum right there,” Baker said of his play. “After that interception we knew it was game time from there.”

Despite only playing one year for the Mustangs, McCormick has noticed a differnce this year at Fairmont.

“When I got that fumble recovery, that’s when we turnt up like my boy Jamauri said,” McCormick said.

Before the school was announced to be closed and remade into a new middle school, South Robeson’s last win over another Robeson County school in football came in 2013 against Red Springs. Most of the players that are now on the roster for Fairmont that came over with the consolidation were in middle school at that time.

In-county games always bring plenty of emotion to the table with both sides having connections off the football field. Junior receiver Jaylen Brown said the win meant more to him based on his situation trying to find his new school.

“I was going to St. Pauls before I decided to come down here,” Brown said. “It felt good to beat them because I knew the coaches and stuff.”

Even with the drought without a win over Red Springs, Fairmont or St. Pauls, the second to last year the Mustangs played together on the same field, they had some close calls. The Mustangs in 2017 lost to Red Springs 27-22 on a last-second touchdown drive put together by the Red Devils, and ended the regular season that year with a close loss at Fairmont, 56-48.

Friday the tables were turned in their favor.

This year’s Golden Tornadoes sport a 4-1 record, which is more wins than any season those former Mustangs had experienced. The team totaled six wins from 2016 to 2018.

“Now they see what we can do together,” Fairmont coach Kevin Inman said. “They came in and they pushed the competition level to the max. We had some guys that got beat out of positions. We had some guys that had to take back-up roles. The same thing for some of the South Robeson boys. It opened up both sides eyes to see that we are going to play the best player, no matter where you’re from.”

Many players that are new to the program this year are still in positional battles, or having to split time with guys that were on the team last year and beyond. McLeod and sophomore running back Derrick Baker have combined to make a strong 1-2 combo running the ball for the Golden Tornadoes, while senior Tyler Locklear has split snaps behind center with Cameron Sweat and Jahkeem Moore.

“All we want to do is win,” Locklear said. “It doesn’t matter who’s playing, who’s starting and who’s getting the reps. We just want to win.”

McLeod noted how different a team’s outlook can be with some more depth.

“We’ve got more substitution on both sides of the ball, and at South Rob we didn’t have that many,” he said.

Coming into the year, there was worry from parents about the joining of two schools together, but the players strongly put that hasn’t been an issue on the team.

“All that mess that people were talking about with those boys from Rowland and Fairmont, it’s starting to die out,” McCormick said.

Jamauri Baker, a vocal player from his time at South Robeson to now at Fairmont, seconded those remarks.

“I love them boys now,” he said. “Like how I feel with the boys from South Rob, that’s how I feel about them. They’re family now.”

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont quarterback Tyler Locklear tosses a pass against St. Pauls this season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Secondary.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont quarterback Tyler Locklear tosses a pass against St. Pauls this season. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont running back Jamearos McLeod, 4, cuts into a running lane against West Columbus. McLeod is one of several former South Robeson players that have made an immediate impact for Fairmont this season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Main.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont running back Jamearos McLeod, 4, cuts into a running lane against West Columbus. McLeod is one of several former South Robeson players that have made an immediate impact for Fairmont this season.

Former South Robeson playersexperience, add to success

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor