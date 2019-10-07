Bym: Three Rivers flows through Whiteville; other contenders await

LUMBERTON — The Whiteville football team sent out a message in big bold letters for the Three Rivers Conference that the league is the Wolfpack’s to lose with its emphatic win on Friday.

Despite miscues that gave Fairmont short fields to post its only two touchdowns early in the game, the Wolfpack’s defense has been lights out so far this season, and chances for the rest of the Three Rivers to take the title away from Whiteville are now limited.

But there are still chances, and the two best options come from the two remaining Robeson County schools on the Wolfpack’s schedule.

There was a lot of billing around the matchup with Fairmont on Friday night that was silenced in the third quarter of the blowout, but that game pitted a good Whiteville defense against a Fairmont offense that has had its woes at times, and Friday was one of those moments.

Sixteen points was enough against St. Pauls for the Golden Tornadoes, but not this past Friday as the Wolfpack’s offense showed it was just as capable as the defense behind their loaded backfield.

That game showed to not be an even test, but when Red Springs comes to Legion Stadium in two weeks, and St. Pauls two weeks after that, the Wolfpack will take on their stiffest Three Rivers competition of the season.

Even though St. Pauls lost in a close game against Fairmont, there is no discounting what the Bulldogs will be able to do against Whiteville. The Bulldogs now look to close out the season to prove that they’re still worthy of claiming the Three Rivers Conference championship, despite that slow offensive night disrupted by Fairmont’s defense.

If anything, Fairmont’s loss showed what is capable for run-based teams against Whiteville’s defense. The Wolfpack exhibit speed, but not so much size, in their front seven. Fairmont’s top two running backs, Derrick Baker and Cameron Harrington, rushed for more than five yards a carry on Friday.

Rushing numbers like that could easily be bigger from the running backs that Red Springs and St. Pauls have. Both teams also sport a stout defensive unit that brings similar attributes to what Fairmont brought into the game.

Granted, Whiteville’s defense will be up to the challenge when the time comes to take on the next two contenders for the conference crown, but so will the veteran squads from Red Springs and St. Pauls looking to make up for Fairmont’s shortcomings. There’s a possibility Whiteville could run the table against Red Springs and St. Pauls, but don’t expect the visitors side for the Legion Stadium scoreboard for those two games to be as quiet as the home side at Fairmont on Friday.

Also add in the element of the hangover effect to Fairmont’s showing last week, and if the Red Devils and Bulldogs can avoid that mentality, it could set up two very good matchups down U.S. Highway 74 from Robeson County in the weeks ahead. Red Springs’ game comes after two weeks off, due to its bye week and a forfeited game at East Columbus, and St. Pauls comes in the next-to-last week of the season meaning it will put two teams at the prime of their seasons against each other.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

