Week 7 by the numbers

PEMBROKE — With its 3-1 win over Scotland at home on Monday, the Purnell Swett boys soccer team not only snapped a five-match losing streak that included three one-goal matches, but also made history.

“That puts us at the highest wins we’ve ever had,” junior Jafet Robles said. “That feels good.

“We worked hard for it today and wanted it more.”

Purnell Swett’s sixth win of the season, against the Scots at home, gets the program over the hump of its previous high mark of five wins that it reached in the 2014, 2017 and 2018 seasons. Robles had been a major source of the offense over the last two seasons and was a catalyst for goal scoring against the Scots.

The Rams (6-11, 3-6 SAC) struck early on Monday, a mentality they have taken on as of late. In a pair of 2-1 losses last week at Richmond, Purnell Swett scored first before a lack of intensity allowed the Raiders to creep back in. That wasn’t the case on Monday.

“I saw us work hard for basically 80 minutes. It was good combination play and good communication,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “We try to go hard from the beginning to put one in the net, but you have to maintain from that to try and keep going. Today we did. We scored one and added a couple more.”

After Robles scored in the 11th minute on a header from a Jalen Hunt corner kick, the pair reversed roles 12 minutes later when Robles set up Hunt in front the of goal to beat Scotland keeper Blake Wood with a screaming strike to the upper right hand corner of the goal.

Robles said he feels the team is growing around his play to complement him more on offense.

“I’m trying to get the load off me a little bit to focus on somebody else. It helps out a lot when we are making them run to get wide open and it gives them open shots sometimes,” Robles said. “I like starting off hard and playing hard from the beginning so that way we won’t let up in the second half.”

In the 30th minute, Robles was fouled in the box to set up a penalty kick, but was sent to the sidelines after receiving a yellow card. Nehemiah Maynor stood in to attempt the shot and came away with the goal to make it a 3-0 lead the Rams took into halftime.

Scotland (3-10-1, 1-8 SAC) hung around in the second half with several scoring opportunities, and eventually got on the board with a penalty kick from Connor Bert in the 65th minute.

“We tried to tell them at halftime to match our intensity for the whole second half. We didn’t quite do that, but luckily we came away with the win,” Strickland said.

Purnell Swett hosts Sandhills Athletic Conference-leading Pinecrest on Wednesday.

Jack Britt downs Lumberton in nail-biter

FAYETTEVILLE — A goal in the final second of regulation by Lumberton’s Ashton Sumpter sent Monday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference boys soccer match between Lumberton and Jack Britt into overtime.

After no goals in the extra two periods, the teams went nine rounds in penalty kicks before Jack Britt earned the win.

Jack Britt struck early in the contest, but a late foul by the Bucs set up a Lumberton free kick from 30 yards out by Jorge Gomez. The serve was directed by several Pirates before Sumpter guided the ball into the goal.

After eight rounds of penalty kicks, Jack Britt and Lumberton were tied before Gomez’ shot was saved to end the match with Jack Britt winning 7-6 in penalty kicks.

Lady Rams golfers take third at Bayonet

RAEFORD — Another strong showing from freshman Lauren Locklear, paired with senior Madison Deese’s play, helped the Purnell Swett girls golf team to third place at the Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Bayonet at Puppy Creek on Monday.

Pinecrest won the event with a team score of 146, Jack Britt took third at 172 and Purnell Swett finished with a 193. Pinecrest’s Mara Hirtle won medalist honors with her 6-under-par 30.

Deese led the Lady Rams with a 40, and Locklear followed closely with a 45. Rachel Locklear posted a 51 and Leanna Deese had a 60.

Lumberton finished sixth in the event and Isabella Oxendine led the group with a 52.

The conference hosts another meet this week at Scotch Meadows on Wednesday.

Stallions sweep Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — South Columbus defeated Purnell Swett in three sets on Monday to earn the road non-conference win.

The Lady Stallions claimed the match with scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-19.

Marijo Wilkes had an ace an 11 digs for the Lady Rams.

Purnell Swett plays at Jack Britt on Tuesday.

Purnell Swett tennis players still alive at Sandhills tourney

RAEFORD — After one day of play at the Sandhills Athletic Conference girls tennis tournament at Hoke, Purnell Swett has one singles player and two doubles pairs still in contention.

No. 1 singles player Malina Cummings is still alive in that bracket, while the doubles teams of Mya Sampson and Lyric Locklear, as well as Raven Cummings and Sydney Brooks will play again on Tuesday.

Fast start leads to record win over Scotland

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor