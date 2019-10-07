Week 7 by the numbers

Friday night in Robeson County football was a night of one-sided affairs.
In three of those, it was the county team that was on the losing end, as Lumberton lost 48-7 to Jack Britt, Scotland was defeated 49-6 by Scotland and Fairmont fell 58-16 to Whiteville.
The lone winner, at least in a game that was actually played, was St. Pauls, who defeated South Columbus 51-27 in Tabor City. Red Springs was also credited a win by forfeit over East Columbus.
Red Springs and Whiteville are the two teams who remain undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play, while Fairmont and St. Pauls are each one game back. In the Sandhills Athletic Conference, Lumberton and Purnell Swett are joined by Seventy-First at 0-2 in the league.
Here’s one more look at the best of Week 7:
Team of the Week
St. Pauls — While the Bulldogs were the only team to win other than Red Springs’ win by forfeit, there is still a lot to be said about their win over South Columbus.
It came seven days after a heartbreaking loss to Fairmont, and on the road against the four-time defending TRC champions, even if the Stallions aren’t as good as in years past.
The win retained any chance the Bulldogs have to win the conference.
Robeson County rushing leader Marqueise Coleman led the Bulldogs offensively, helping the Bulldogs to a 272-yard rushing total. The team also used the pass effectively, only throwing the ball eight times but scoring through the air twice.
The Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum going this week at West Columbus.
Headlining Performance
Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — Coleman didn’t have a bad performance against Fairmont, rushing for 126 yards, but it was still a season-low output for the junior back.
Friday night against South Columbus he was back into 200-plus-yard territory, rushing for 214 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win.
He’s been a workhorse over the last two games, with 32 carries against Fairmont and 27 against South Columbus.
Other Top Performances
Mikail Breeden, QB, St. Pauls — Completed five of eight passes for 86 yards with two passing touchdowns and rushed for 28 yards on six attempts.
Waltay Jackson, WR, St. Pauls — Caught three passes for 48 yards with a touchdown.
Jadakyss Glover-Graham, WR, St. Pauls — Caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Demonta Williams, RB, St. Pauls — Scored a rushing touchdown while rushing for 17 yards.
Derrick Baker, RB, Fairmont — Rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Kadeem Leonard, LB, Fairmont — Recovered a fumble which led to a Golden Tornadoes touchdown.
Jadarion Chatman, QB, Lumberton — Rushed for 57 yards on 10 carries, including a 35-yard scoring run, and completed six passes for 48 yards.
Jordan McNeill, WR, Lumberton — Caught four passes for 20 yards.
Nick Ramirez, K, Purnell Swett — Kicked two field goals, from 40 and 45 yards, for the Rams.
Zeke Snell, RB, Purnell Swett — Rushed for 51 yards.
