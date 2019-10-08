ACC media day notebook: Swofford, coaches talk on pay for play and 20-game schedule

CHARLOTTE — One of the major talking points at the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Operation Basketball was the recently-signed California Fair Pay to Play Act to compensate college athletes starting in 2023.
The head of the league spoke on what he called a “tough issue” to kick off the event in Charlotte on Tuesday.
“I think the California law, in and of itself, is extreme, personally. But I’m not a doomsday guy in terms of college athletics,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “I think intercollegiate athletics has been tremendously resilient over the years and will be going forward.”
Swofford said that the new legislation puts colleges in the other 49 states in a hard place, and it also gets the ball rolling to possible NCAA reform.
“I’m hopeful that as the NCAA working group comes together, there can be more focus on specific concepts and how this might work in a collegiate and educational environment to the benefit of our athletes,” he said.
Duke enters post-Zion era
Zion Williamson-mania is no longer in Durham, thus bringing a little more quieter vibe for the Duke program. Even with another five-star-laden freshman class coming in, it’s a return to the norm.
“It’s different. They are young and more like what you expect from a freshman,” senior Javin DeLaurier said. “We have a great group, but we have our quiet days is the best way to put it.”
With the “circus” out of town as one media member referred to the atmosphere last season, fellow senior Jack White said he operates the same no matter the outside noise, but this year the volume dial is turned down.
“It was a bit crazy, but it was what it was and what we are going to do with this year is going to be what it’s going to be,” White said. “As a group we typically don’t pay a lot of attention to outside noise and we realized as a group what is happening internally to take care of what we can control. The absence of the outside noise does make that easier.”
Chase for Dean nearing end for Williams
Coming into his 31st season as a head coach, Roy Williams is within striking distance of another historic, and emotional, benchmark. Williams is eight wins away from tying his mentor Dean Smith’s career win total of 879.
“If it happens, I’ll be glad because I won’t have to answer any more questions about it,” Williams said. “It’ll be emotional. I don’t believe I should be in the same conversation with Coach Smith. I hope it happens because it mean’s we’re winning games. I think he would understand that part.”
With the schedule set, the record could possibly be broken sometime in December.
Of the 871 total wins for Williams, 453 have came at his alma mater.
Keatts wants teams to fear the beard
Braxton Beverly has made himself a familiar face on Tobacco Road in recent years for his 3-point shooting, but also his beard.
Third-year N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has no problem with them coexisting as long as his junior guard keeps producing.
“As long as he’s making shots, that’s a good beard,” Keatts said. “If he’s missing shots, that’s a conversation we need to have.”
Last season for the Wolfpack, Beverly led the team with 76 made triples last year and was a 35% shooter from deep.
Keatts added that if Beverly shoots 45% from 3, he may grow a beard himself.
White cherishes final collegiate season
Andrien White returned to Charlotte on Tuesday. The former UNC Charlotte basketball player wore black and gold this time as he preps for his senior season at Wake Forest.
After sitting out last season due to transfer policy, White has been spending extra time for his final year.
“It definitely feels urgent,” he said. “I find myself in the gym late at night feeling like I’ve got to get shots up. That’s just been my thing, I’ve banked on working hard.”
White also said that his late nights in the gym preparing for the season has led to the coaching having to sometimes remind him to rest.
Derryck Thronton back in the ACC
A career is coming full circle for Boston College’s Derryck Thornton this year. After transferring from Duke following his freshman season in 2015-2016, Thornton ended up at USC for the past two seasons, and now returns to the ACC for his graduate transfer season.
The journey from Duke to Boston College was filled with moves and setbacks, but the journey molded Thornton on and off the court.
“I think life gives you a lot of up and downs, and so does the game,” he said. “I feel like I’ve learned that a lot. I love this game of basketball so much, and I feel like every year I fell in love with it even more. I’m just excited to be able to compete with my team and take this as far as I can.”
Thornton averaged 7.1 points per game at Duke, and averaged 7.7 point per contest last season with the Trojans.
No ring for UVA’s Bennett
Virginia got its one shining moment last season, but you won’t catch coach Tony Bennett flashing one shining piece of jewelry on his hand like what many coaches, Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski for example, do after cutting the nets down for the national title.
Bennett said the one time he has worn the national championship ring when they were given to the team at a ceremony back in September. That probably won’t change.
“I put it back in the box and that is probably where it will stay,” Bennett said. “No disrespect to those that do wear them, but I don’t know how you function with that big thing.”
While the bulky ring didn’t look good on his hand, Bennett said, he did comment that it looked slightly less clunky on the hand of 7-foot center Jack Salt.
