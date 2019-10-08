Red Devils take over county power rankings while idle

CHARLOTTE — Basketball season isn’t far away.

The signs aren’t just in the leaves that are slowly starting to turn, but also in the gathering of coaches and players from each of the ACC’s 15 teams for the league’s Operation Basketball in Uptown Charlotte.

The media day event is an annual signal that the season is about to start — in this case, it was exactly four weeks ahead of the first day of regular-season games.

The ACC boasts the defending national champions in Virginia along with Duke, the conference tournament champions, reaching the Elite Eight and North Carolina and Florida State reaching the Sweet 16.

There will be many fresh faces in the ACC this season, as none of the All-ACC first- or second-team honorees from last season return, and only two third-team selections. But the league will still be, as always, rich with talent.

Each of the schools from North Carolina spent the day giving their outlook on the season ahead.

Duke

The state team who made the deepest run in last year’s NCAA Tournament, and also the defending ACC Tournament champions, comes into the 2019-20 season having lost Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish to the NBA.

But the Blue Devils (32-6, 14-4 ACC in 2018-19) will still be a talent-laden team, with another highly-ranked recruiting class coming to Durham.

”Our team this year is very balanced, so we’re going to need not just balance in whatever the starting five would be, but really from one through 10 — we can play that many guys,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, entering his 40th season with the school. “I think you can get greater consistency then because you have more guys playing.”

The leading returner is sophomore point guard Tre Jones.

“Tre is a key guy for us because he’s going to have the ball most of the time,” Krzyzewski said. “Last year he got the ball especially to Zion and RJ. Now he’s going to have to distribute it to a number of guys.”

The group of freshman, including center Vernon Carey Jr. and forward Matthew Hurt, will have to come together with the team’s veterans, including seniors Javin DeLaurier and Jack White.

“It’s been fairly seamless in our transition between last year and this year in that the freshmen have come in, they’ve worked really hard and they’re eager to learn,” DeLaurier said. “We also just have more vets than we have in years past, and so having that continuity has really helped us transition into becoming a team.”

Krzyzewski commented on the depth and balance of the ACC, complimenting the league’s strength.

“I thought we really had five teams last year that by the end of the year could have been national championship teams,” Krzyzewski said. “This year I think it’s wide open. To go to 20 games, and I think the league will be more balanced, and as a result there will be some great basketball throughout.”

North Carolina

While Duke lost three key freshman, North Carolina (29-7, 16-2 ACC in 2018-19) lost three key seniors from last year’s team in Luke Maye, Kenny Williams and Cameron Johnson, in addition to freshman point guard Coby White.

“Those guys are gone, so we’ve got to be a lot better on the defensive end of the floor, a little better on the backboards, a little better at defending around the rim, scoring around the rim,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “But the biggest thing is we’ve got to run and make sure we can score some in the open court. For us, it’s get the ball in the point guard’s hands and him to push it as fast as he can and get our big guys.”

That point guard will be highly-touted freshman Cole Anthony. While Anthony was not present at Operation Basketball, two veteran teammates Garrison Brooks and Brandon Robinson were, and Williams was quick to point out how they may benefit from Anthony’s presence.

“These would be the two that have most benefited from Cole’s ability to pass,” Williams said. “I think Garrison has gotten more lob dunks in the first eight practices than you did maybe all year last year. So they’re aware of his passing ability, and B-Rob is always shot ready.”

The Tar Heels feature four freshman and three transfers on their 2019-20 roster, meaning that a lot will depend on how the team meshes over the season.

“That’s one of the things we have to build over time,” Brooks said. “By the end of the year we’re going to be a really close team.”

NC State

A year ago, the Wolfpack narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament after a 24-12 record and 9-9 league mark. Now, moving into the 2019-20 season, the Wolfpack return seven of their eight leading scorers sans Torin Dorn, the most returners for the team since Kevin Keatts, entering his third season, took over the program.

“We were all a little disappointed about the outcome of not making the NCAA Tournament last year, but that being said, we put that behind us and we’re really focused on moving on,” Keatts said. “I like our team. I like our pieces.”

Senior guard Markell Johnson, the team’s leading returning scorer, echoed Keatts’ praise for the team’s all-around strength.

“We have so many pieces this year,” Johnson said. “We have guys that can score from all over the court. It’s great.”

Last year, with multiple transfers joining the program, the team’s chemistry was a question. This year, with an experienced group, the players feel they are ahead of the curve.

“We’re definitely ahead of last year from a chemistry standpoint,” senior guard CJ Bryce said. “Seven guys returning and some older guys we have coming in that are learning fast.”

Keatts’ teams have been known for playing an up-tempo brand of basketball and being well-conditioned late in games, something the coach anticipates will also be true about this team.

“We take pride in obviously being in great shape towards the end of the game,” Keatts said. “I think that one thing that we want to emphasize and what we have been talking about in the practice, is we want to be a really low turnover team. What I mean by that, from us, obviously on defensive end, we try to turn guys over as much as we can and create tempo, but we want to play fast, but don’t want to turn the ball over ourselves.”

Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons haven’t been among the top half of the ACC in recent years, unlike their in-state counterparts, and have finished with a losing record in four of their first five seasons under Danny Manning.

While question marks remain coming off an 11-20 season with a 4-14 league record, and with the loss of forward Jaylen Hoard to the pro ranks, this year’s Wake Forest squad will be possibly the most experienced under Manning, with six of the top seven scorers from last year returning.

“We do have some young men that have been battle tested in the ACC, and we have three senior guards that have played minutes in college and understand what it takes to be somewhat successful, understanding scouting reports, understanding going into each game that you’re going to have to make adjustments,” Manning said. “We have some upperclassmen front court players that we feel are going to make great contributions for our team as well, and then we have some freshmen that are also going to have those contributions night in and night out.”

Senior guard Brandon Childress, who remarked that experience often wins in the ACC, pointed out not only the experience of this team but how much its continuity from last year can help.

“Coach Manning preaches a lot of the same things from year to year, but it’s always been new faces,” Childress said. “This is the first year most guys are back.”

While Manning’s job security has been the subject of speculation, he said that that doesn’t mean he’s coaching with any more urgency entering the new campaign.

“There’s always a sense of urgency,” Manning said. “It doesn’t matter what year (for me). This year is no different to me than the first year, or last year. I’m fortunate to be in the situation I’m in. There’s a lot you can control and a lot you can’t.”

Nell Redmond | AP Photo North Carolina coach Roy Williams, left, answers a question during the ACC Operation Basketball on Tuesday in Charlotte. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_ACC-MAIN.jpg Nell Redmond | AP Photo North Carolina coach Roy Williams, left, answers a question during the ACC Operation Basketball on Tuesday in Charlotte. Nell Redmond | AP Photo Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski listens to a question during ACC Operation Basketball on Tuesday in Charlotte. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_ACC-secondary.jpg Nell Redmond | AP Photo Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski listens to a question during ACC Operation Basketball on Tuesday in Charlotte.

North Carolina’s Big 4 give looks into season ahead

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer