Red Devils take over county power rankings while idle

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
LUMBERTON — For the second straight week, the No. 1 team in the Robeson County football power rankings dropped from the perch.

St. Pauls fell victim to Fairmont two weeks ago, leading the Golden Tornadoes to take over last week, only to fall at home to Whiteville in blowout fashion.

A trend has emerged as the top three teams over the last few weeks have jockeyed for position, and the bottom two teams have set stagnant stuck in a losing battle against some of the best teams in the state week in and week out this season.

1. Red Springs

Yes, the top team this week made the jump from No. 2 last week without playing a game, but don’t discredit the body of work that Red Springs has displayed already this season.

With a defense that has allowed two of their four in-game opponents to less than 10 points, the Red Devils are coming together on that side of the ball while the offense continues to throw a plethora of backs to lead an offense that is averaging 42 points a game.

2. Fairmont

The top team last week drops a spot due to a poor showing at home against Whiteville and now has to look to avoid a downward spiral in the coming weeks. To get things back on the right track, Fairmont gets East Bladen, a team that also was pummeled by Whiteville early in the season.

Offensive rhythm has to be a focal point for the Golden Tornadoes in the coming weeks.

3. St. Pauls

Even though the Bulldogs posted a road win over South Columbus, St. Pauls stays at third due to its head-to-head loss to Fairmont. St. Pauls gets West Columbus this week, looking to continue the roll it has going with the one hiccup.

The Bulldogs can start their climb back up the conference standings and these rankings with strong showings leading into the Whiteville contest.

4. Lumberton

The Pirates stay in fourth after a loss against Jack Britt that got out of hand in a hurry. After going through the likes of Hoke, and Purnell Swett coming at the end of the season, the matchup this week against Seventy-First is one of the more evenly-matched contests Lumberton will face in the coming weeks.

5. Purnell Swett

After going against Richmond and Scotland back to back, the Rams start the downhill portion of the schedule with the rest of the meat of the conference before they will take on Lumberton at home to close out the schedule. In the midst of another dry scoring streak, this week against Pinecrest will be a chance to get points posted.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

