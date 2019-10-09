St. Pauls not overlooking West Columbus

ST. PAULS — With St. Pauls sitting at 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Three Rivers Conference play entering Friday’s game at West Columbus (0-6, 0-3 TRC), conventional wisdom would suggest an easy win for the Bulldogs.
Not so fast, says St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer, by reason of history.
“In 2003 we were 7-0 and they were 0-6 but we went down there and they beat us,” Setzer said. “So our motivation is that we know not to look over anybody’s head.”
That game in 2003, which West Columbus won 36-20, was a rare win in the series for the Vikings — St. Pauls leads the all-time series 15-6 and has won nine straight matchups, including a 56-6 win last year and an average score of 44.6-10.7.
West Columbus’ three conference losses, to Fairmont, South Columbus and East Bladen, are by an average of 44.3 points. Nonetheless, Setzer was complimentary of the product the Vikings put on the field.
“They have several guys that are play makers,” Setzer said. “They have good size in some places, and they have some kids that if they get a step on you can walk the field on you. Sometimes they play us pretty tough. So we just have to be careful and do what we need to do.”
Quarterback Keonta McKinney is a dual-threat option who is the Vikings’ leading rusher, while Jordan Williams also sees significant carries out of the backfield.
“We want to be careful about our point of attack (against McKinney),” Setzer said. “A lot of times people’s point of attack with him makes it harder because sometimes, being that he’s such a young guy, they don’t respect the point of attack and he’s been able to get outside.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs will look to continue their typical style, running the ball often with the occasional but effective pass. Marqueise Coleman is averaging 208.4 rushing yards and 3.2 touchdowns per game, while Mikail Breeden has 29 completions for 563 yards this season.
St. Pauls is two weeks removed from a heartbreaking 16-13 loss to Fairmont, but responded last week with a 51-27 win at South Columbus.
“The Fairmont loss was really tough on us,” Setzer said. “Fairmont doing what they did, that really took us down a couple of notches as far as our mojo; we lost our mojo for a little bit. I was really proud to see them come out and compete (against South Columbus).”
Fairmont at East Bladen
Historically, East Bladen has had Fairmont’s number on the football field, winning 27 of 37 all-time meetings including 13 in a row.
The last two years, the two games have been decided by a total of five points, including a 28-27 score last year. This year, Fairmont will look to finally get over the hump.
East Bladen (2-4) enters at 2-2 in TRC play with wins over West Columbus and South Columbus and losses to the league’s two undefeated teams, Red Springs and Whiteville.
An Eagle offense that struggled early in the season has averaged 38.3 points per game over the last three games, while the Fairmont defense that was so solid early in TRC play allowed 58 in last week’s blowout loss to Whiteville.
East Bladen will look to run the ball, led by backs RaSean McCoy and Kasey Price.
A key for the Golden Tornadoes will be whether or not Jamearos McLeod, who missed the Whiteville game with a knee injury, is ready to play Friday.
Purnell Swett at Pinecrest
While Friday’s opponent for Purnell Swett will be easier than the last two weeks when the Rams met Richmond and Scotland, it will still not be an easy matchup.
Pinecrest (5-1, 1-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) enters the matchup ranked 14th in the 4A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings, marking another tough opponent for the Rams, as is the case from week to week in the SAC.
The Patriots opened conference play two weeks ago with a 20-6 win over Seventy-First, but suffered their first loss last week against No. 2 Richmond, 36-0. Pinecrest averages 34.2 points per game while allowing 14.2 per game.
Senior Nick Boulanger leads the Patriots on the ground, running for 389 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Three other players — Anthony Martin, Savion Kiser and Ben Garbark — have also rushed for three or more touchdowns. Garbark, the junior quarterback, has thrown for 486 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Purnell Swett (0-6, 0-2 SAC), who has struggled offensively throughout the season, kicked two field goals last week but has not found the end zone since Sept. 20 at Hoggard, and only twice all season.
Pinecrest leads the all-time series 18-10 and won last year’s meeting 58-7. Purnell Swett most recently won in 2015, but that victory was by forfeit; their most recent in-game defeat of the Patriots was in 2010.
