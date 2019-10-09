Pirates, Falcons look to snap streaks

LUMBERTON — After early success in the non-conference portion of their schedules, the Lumberton and Seventy-First football teams have hit a dry spell.
Someone will end their skid on Friday as Lumberton (2-4, 0-2 SAC) visits Seventy-First (3-3, 0-2 SAC), with the Pirates having lost two straight games and the Falcons three games in row.
“We had a little taste of winning by winning two of our first four and then we get into our conference and we are beat up and over-matched,” Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson said. “Seventy-First has got a great team. I talked to their coach this weekend and they’re banged up.”
After a 2-2 start to the year, two blowout losses to Hoke and Jack Britt at home have taken a toll on the Lumberton roster both mentally and physically. At practice this week, the Pirates’ numbers are down to around 28 players. That mixed with going on the road to take on a traditional power in the Sandhills Athletic Conference doesn’t bode well for Lumberton.
“We are going to see if we can’t just play a little bit better and not get off to such a bad start to try and stay in the game to give ourselves a chance to win,” Williamson said. “We’ve just got to make some plays and some tackles. But they’re bigger and better on paper and in film than we are.”
Against conference opponents this season, Lumberton has been outscored 93-7. Jadarion Chatman, as he has been for most of the season, has been the focal point on offense and has accounted for all seven touchdowns the Pirates have scored.
Seventy-First, despite the recent skid, has held its opponents in check this season. Opponents are scoring 14 points a game on average against the Falcons.
The defensive unit led by Jashawn Owens has held Hoke and Pinecrest to a combined 41 points through two conference games. Sophomore Twan Anderson has a team-high three sacks, six tackles for loss and is one of the top tacklers on the team with 41. Seventy-First’s upperclassman secondary has six interceptions in six games.
Donovan Wright leads the offense in rushing with 522 yards and five touchdowns, and is coming off a season-best 158-yard showing against the Bucks last week. Missing last week in the win was senior tailback Kore Prentice-Coles, who has averaged more than 100 yards rushing a game, and has five touchdowns.
Passing the ball has been an issue for the Falcons, with five interceptions coming from the pair of passers they have put behind center this year.
Lumberton’s last win over Seventy-First came in 2012.
