CERRO GORDO — St. Pauls scored 21 points in each half Friday night at West Columbus, en route to a 42-7 win in Three Rivers Conference play.

But the two halves were very different for the Bulldogs.

In the first half, the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 TRC) struggled with efficiency and discipline. It took until the second half for the Bulldogs to play more to coach Mike Setzer’s liking.

“I think we went haywire trying to score 40 points in one play, trying to get a turnover every play, not playing sound football,” Setzer said. “When we get back to executing, we’re a pretty tough team to play against. But (West Columbus) played for four quarters so hats off to them.”

“We took them for granted, we thought they would lay down for us,” running back Marqueise Coleman said. “Second half, coach talked to us, the team got together, and we turned up on them.”

Part of the difference between the halves for St. Pauls was in penalties. The Bulldogs were penalized 10 times for 67 yards in the first half, but only twice for 30 yards in the second.

“We were a lot more disciplined (in the second half),” Setzer said. “I take full credit for that first half, we were playing an undisciplined style of football. I was really proud that we were able to come back to our style and say, hey, that’s not the kind of football we play.”

Coleman ran for 210 yards on 18 carries for the Bulldogs, scoring two touchdowns, rushing for over 200 yards for the fifth time in six games this season.

“He helped us get back stable,” Setzer said. “He does things like that, able to get us back to where we are. What he’s done all year is just consistency; every game he’s been consistent, been a go-to guy for us.”

Waltay Jackson caught two passes for 29 yards and also returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown, in addition to a couple of quality kickoff returns that put the Bulldogs in good field position.

“He’s a big-play guy,” Setzer said. “He’s a guy that we’re going to see if we can get the ball in his hands more because he can do things like that every time he touches the ball.”

Despite the one-sided score, St. Pauls only held a 276-230 advantage in total yards, with West Columbus (0-7, 0-4 TRC) outgaining the Bulldogs through the air 128-29. Zach Shrum completed eight of 16 passes for 96 yards for the Vikings, but had three interceptions. Brandis Kelly caught three passes for 46 yards and Jordan Williams was the Vikings’ leading rusher with 69 yards on 23 attempts.

St. Pauls scored on a 4-yard Coleman run on their opening drive. The Vikings drove as far as the Bulldog 29-yard line, but Zarron Glover intercepted Shrum. St. Pauls led 7-0 after one period.

The Bulldogs’ Eric Malloy recovered a Viking fumble early in the second and on the ensuing drive Coleman scored from 21 yards. The extra-point was no good after a bad snap, and St. Pauls led 13-0.

Demonta Williams scored on a 1-yard run on the next Bulldogs drive, and St. Pauls converted the two-point try with a Tayshaun Murphy run for a 21-0 lead.

Shrum found Kelly for a 9-yard touchdown pass to put West Columbus on the board just before halftime; St. Pauls took a 21-7 lead to the break.

A 0-yard punt on the Vikings’ first second-half drive set up St. Pauls at the Viking 20-yard line, and three plays later Mikail Breeden scored on a 2-yard run to take a 28-7 lead. St. Pauls scored on their next drive too, on a 7-yard Murphy run, for a 35-7 lead going to the fourth.

Jackson’s interception-return touchdown came with 4:15 left in the fourth. Elston Powell also intercepted Shrum on the following drive.

St. Pauls leads the all-time series 16-6 and has won 10 straight games agianst the Vikings.

St. Pauls hosts East Bladen next week; West Columbus will be at West Bladen.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman, 32, runs past multiple West Columbus defenders Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3643-front.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman, 32, runs past multiple West Columbus defenders Friday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian West Columbus quarterback Zach Shrum, 22, is tackled by a bevy of St. Pauls defenders led by Ethan Roberts, 40, during Friday’s game. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3715-inside-if-room.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian West Columbus quarterback Zach Shrum, 22, is tackled by a bevy of St. Pauls defenders led by Ethan Roberts, 40, during Friday’s game.

St. Pauls tops West Columbus

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer