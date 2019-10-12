FAIRMONT — More than three years after Sgt. 1st Class Matthew McClintock was killed in action in Afghanistan, his legacy lives on at Fairmont Golf Club.

This Friday, the fourth installment of the Sgt. 1st Class Matthew McClintock Memorial Golf Tournament tees off on Oct. 18 at Fairmont Golf Club to kick off the Fairmont Farmer’s Festival.

This fundraiser is more than just a golf tournament that has a noon shotgun start, with veteran guest speakers, a drop in by the special forces parachute team as well as a presentation of the American flag to McClintock’s family during the opening ceremony that starts at 10 a.m.

Sgt. 1st Class McClintock, 30, was killed in Afghanistan on Jan. 5, 2016. He joined the Army in 2006 as an infantryman. After Basic and AIT he was assigned to the 1st Calvary Division and deployed to Mosul, Iraq. He was later assigned to the PT Armored Division. He attended Special Forces selection in 2009 and graduated as an Engineer Sergeant.

He left active duty in 2014 and joined the National Guard 20th Special Forces Group. He transferred to ODA 9115, A Company, PT Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group in 2015. During his SF Career, SFC McClintock attended several Special Forces and Special Operations oriented courses including SERE. He received numerous awards and decorations, including the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Parachute Badge and the Special Forces Tab.

He was posthumously promoted to Sergeant First Class and made a member of the Special Forces Association, Chapter 101(Afghanistan). He is survived by his wife, Alexandra and infant son of Tacoma, WA; mother, Joyce, of Albuquerque, father, George and his wife Rumi, of Jacksonville, FL; and brother, Kevin, of Albuquerque. He was interred in Arlington National Cemetery.

Anyone wanting to play in the tournament can contact Tony Mackey at 910-628-9931, Mark Madden at 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson at 910-770-1967. Registration costs for the tournament are $65 a person and cover the tournament costs, lunch, dinner, drinks and prizes.

Speaking during the ceremony will be retired Command Sgt. Major Gary Koenitzer and retired Master Sgt. Jim Kester, who is the chairman of the Green Beret Foundation that has helped organize the tournament.

Koenitzer served in Special Forces for 28 years. Serving in multiple positions from Communication Sergeant to Group Command Sergeant Major. He served in the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), with his final assignment in 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne). During his service he deployed to multiple countries in South East Asia, Africa and South West Asia.

Koenitzer is the current National Special Forces Association President and a distinguished member of the Special Forces Regiment.

Master Sgt. Kester retired in 2009 with 26 years of Army service; he was recruited in Advanced Individual Training and subsequently spent his entire career in Special Forces. Jim’s Special Forces assignments include 10th Special Forces Group, 7th Special Forces Group, John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center- Directorate of Training and Doctrine, 1st Special Warfare Training Group, ROTC Instructor at the University of California at Davis, and as a Task Force Sergeant Major in Afghanistan.

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce, Fairmont Golf Club and the more than 60 sponsors for their contributions to the tournament.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo A member of the Special Forces Parachute team comes in for a landing at Fairmont Golf Club last year as a part of the Sgt. 1st Class Matthew McClintock Memorial golf tournament. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_parachute_ne20181019142120261.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo A member of the Special Forces Parachute team comes in for a landing at Fairmont Golf Club last year as a part of the Sgt. 1st Class Matthew McClintock Memorial golf tournament.