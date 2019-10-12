From the Fringe

October 12, 2019
By: Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Hartley Oxendine and Greg Dial earned a one-shot victory over Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine in this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.

The special winner was Ronnie Bullard.

Closest to the flag winners were Tiger Willie and Bucky Beasley.

The nest Pinecrest senior shootout is Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont week in a review

The Fairmont Golf Club Pub and Grill is now open. The Grill will be open from Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is open to everyone, golfers and non-golfers. For call in orders call 910-628-9991.

Brian Haymore, Justin Britt, Aaron Maynor and Marcus White won the Fairmont High School Basketball Benefit tournament. Evan Davenport, Terrance McCallum, Elloitt Davis and Revels took second place. Ricky Baker, Rex Anderson, Melvin Rogers and Buster Jackson won the second flight.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Bucky Beasly and Delton Burns. The second flight was won by Knocky Thorndyke and Ronnie Chavis, with Al Almond and Monte Herring coming in second place. Jerry Jolly and Gene Brumbles won the third flight, with Clifton Rich and Rick Baxley taking second. Monte Herring, Tommy Lowry, Herb Oxendine and James Humphrey were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played on Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bob Antone 69; Mitch Grier 70; Andy Andrews 70; Brad Locklear 71; Eddie Williams 71; Eddie Butler 71; Sean Morrow 71; Jeff Wishart 71; David Sessions 72; Donald Arnette 72; Aaron Maynor 72; Mark Lassiter 72; Randy Williamson 73; Richard Coleman 74; Bill Link 74; Joe Marks 74; Tommy Davis 74; Dennis Andrews 75; Mike Gandley 75; Kirk Hamilton 75; Atlas Warrick 75; Billy Allen 75; Jeff Broadwell 75; Kinlly Williamson 78; Rick Baxley 78.

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

