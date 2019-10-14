Week 8 by the numbers

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School football coach Kelly Williamson has retired effective immediately, athletic department officials announced on Monday.

The decision comes after Lumberton’s 2-6 start to this season. During his 1 1/2 seasons at his alma mater, Williamson was 4-15 and won two games at home. As the coach of the offense, the Pirates were outscored 643-270 in those 19 games.

“We met with the team today at 2:30 and we called all the varsity and JV team down and we let them know the news that Coach Williamson was retiring effective immediately,” Lumberton Athletic Director Mackie Register said. “We let them know that they were going to have the same assistant coaches and same coaching staff out there and we would try to keep pushing forward. It’s tough in the middle of the year when you lose a coach, but we’ve still got to play four more games.”

Williamson’s letter to school officials, which was obtained by The Robesonian, read as follows:

“To whom it may concern: This letter is to inform you that I am retiring as of today, October 14, 2019, as Lumberton Senior High School football coach. Thank you.”

He also told athletic department officials that he had other further comment on the matter.

Defensive coordinator Adam Deese will serve as interim coach and brings with him 10 years of coaching experience in the Sandhills area. Before spending the last two seasons at Lumberton, Deese was on the coaching staffs at Hoke, Purnell Swett and Scotland.

“We preach all the time about overcoming adversity and this is just another stepping stone and we are going to do it together this time. We are going to try and build unity as the main thing,” Deese said. “I think we are close. You can see that we just miss a tackle there and there’s a couple misses assignments and a couple missed throws. We are very close to being a competitive team, it’s about cleaning up the small things.”

The coaching change marks three different coaches in the last three seasons for many of the players. Mike Setzer coached the 2017 season and was fired in December 2017, Williamson was hired a few months later to replace him.

“We always looked as Coach Deese as the head coach because of the stuff he did with us and Kelly didn’t do with us,” senior lineman Michael Todd said. “We are going to respect him more and buy into what he has to do. But at the end of the day we have our eyes on the prize.”

“I always looked at Coach Deese like that. He pushed me harder to make me go get it more,” senior receiver Jordan McNeill said. “I’m proud of him.”

Having spent time with the program the last two years, Deese said he expects the transition to be a smooth one.

“Being in the programs like this before you know how kids are and how they start getting sidetracked. The main thing is about trying to get these guys to buy in to what we are establishing,” Deese said. “We’ve got what it takes here. We’ve just got to build it up.”

Some of the leaders of the team said that moving Deese into the interim role doesn’t change much.

“We can take more of a coaching role to help the young guys out to make sure everybody is doing right,” senior lineman Tavian Pratt said.

Fellow lineman Saavyon Melvin echoed those comments and said that the captains will have to, “stay disciplined to do the right thing and most importantly play as a team.”

“We have to lead by example because we are the oldest of the group,” Michael Tucker added.

Williamson was the playcaller on offense, and his duties will be handed off assistants Todd Nicoll and Jamie Bell, and not much will change with that side of the ball.

“We are going to add a few wrinkles into what we are doing, but we are pretty much going to keep the same mindset of what we are going to do,” Deese said.

But through it all, some of the leaders of the offense see their roles becoming bigger with a treacherous stretch coming up.

“We’ve just got to keep playing, go out there and practice hard and just keep going,” junior quarterback Jadarion Chatman said. “We’re just going to have to work.”

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Former Lumberton football coach Kelly Williamson addresses the Pirates during a practice earlier this season. Williamson retired from the position Monday, according to school officials.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor