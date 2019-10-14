Week 8 by the numbers

Week 8 was a rough week of high school football in Robeson County — if not for St. Pauls earning an expected win over West Columbus, the county would have been winless for the week.
Fairmont lost 41-38 at East Bladen, Purnell Swett was was shut out 45-0 by Pinecrest and Lumberton lost 42-0 at Seventy-First, punctuated by coach Kelly Williamson stepping down Monday.
The Bulldogs’ 42-7 win over the Vikings kept them in the Three Rivers Conference race, behind a pair of teams unbeaten in league play; one, Red Springs, had a bye week ahead of a huge matchup this week at the other, Whiteville.
Before moving ahead to that showdown and Week 9’s other games — Jack Britt at Purnell Swett, East Bladen at St. Pauls, Fairmont at South Columbus, Lumberton at Pinecrest — here’s a final look at the best from Week 8:
Team of the Week
St. Pauls — While the Bulldogs were the only Robeson team to win Friday, they did so in convincing fashion.
The Bulldogs rushed for 247 yards and held West Columbus to one touchdown in the win.
While the Bulldogs were not as efficient in the first half, including 10 penalties for 67 yards in the half, they played a more disciplined style of football in the second half to make sure West Columbus would not make a comeback.
The Bulldogs will face a tougher opponent on Friday when East Bladen visits the Bulldogs in a key game for both teams to stay in the TRC race.
Headlining Performance
Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — No surprise here, as Coleman is once again the county’s top performer.
The junior running back ran for 210 yards with two touchdowns, including 134 yards in the first half.
While his 18 carries were not as many as some other games this season, he was still a work horse for the Bulldogs, continuing to earn carries into the fourth quarter despite the one-sided score.
For the season, Coleman now has 1,252 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, both of which lead Robeson County. He has rushed for 200 yards or more in five of the Bulldogs’ six games.
Other Top Performances
Waltay Jackson, WR/DB, St. Pauls — Caught two passes for 29 yards and had a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Eric Malloy, ATH, St. Pauls — Recovered a fumble.
Elston Powell, CB, St. Pauls — Intercepted a pass.
Tyler Locklear, QB, Fairmont — Completed nine passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Kadeem Leonard, LB, Fairmont — Returned a fumble recovery for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Derrick Baker, RB, Fairmont — Rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Jordan McNeill, WR, Lumberton — Caught nine passes for 100 yards.
Jadarion Chatman, QB, Lumberton — Completed 12 passes for 128 yards.
Micah Carter, QB, Purnell Swett — Completed 11 of 18 passes for 54 yards.
Jaylen Locklear, WR, Purnell Swett — Had 27 receiving yards.