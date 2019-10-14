Local Roundup: Pinecrest blanks Pirates

LUMBERTON — The Pinecrest soccer team controlled possession in both halves of its 3-0 win at Lumberton on Monday to keep pace as the second-place team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
By scoring early in both halves, Pinecrest (16-2, 10-1 SAC) took a 1-0 lead on a corner kick, and also scored four minutes into the second half on a Binka Woody goal to reach the final margin. With six minutes to go until halftime, Pinecrest added its second goal when Gerald Ofosu used a run out to beat Lumberton’s defense and put a strike past the keeper for the score.
“We did struggle the first half defending their set pieces and wide play,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “They move the ball so well. They are probably the best passing team we see all year.”
Lumberton (11-8, 5-5 SAC) entered the week in a crucial stretch, and with the loss the final four games are even more valuable. Jack Britt, Richmond and Lumberton all found themselves in a logjam in the middle of the SAC. Those same two teams that Lumberton is jockeying with are who is next for the Pirates with a game at home against Richmond Wednesday, and the resumption of the second half of the Jack Britt game on Thursday.
“Our goal is to come in here and win the next two games. Our season kind of rides on it,” Simmons said. “If we are going to make the state playoffs, the game and half this week are going to be crucial games.”
In other county soccer action on Monday, Red Springs downed Whiteville 3-2.
St. Pauls tops East Columbus
ST. PAULS — Behind a furious first half, the St. Pauls boys soccer team claimed a 9-1 win over East Columbus at home.
Aimar Ramos, Anthony Sosa and Christopher Canuto each scored two goals apiece in the win. Ayham Hajran, David Estrada and Andy Castaneda each had one goal apiece in the win.
St. Pauls gets Whiteville in Wednesday.
Purnell Swett closes regular season with third-place finish
PINEHURST — The Purnell Swett girls golf team claimed third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Pinehurst No. 5 on Monday.
As it has been all season, the finish for the Lady Rams was behind that of Pinecrest in first and Jack Britt in second. Lumberton placed sixth.
Leading Purnell Swett in the round were Madison Deese with an 88 and Lauren Locklear with a 95.
Lumberton’s best score came from Isabella Oxendine with a 111.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.