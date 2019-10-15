Local Roundup: Red Springs races to Three Rivers Conference cross country win

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal St. Pauls’ Trinston Lupo sprints to his first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference meet at Luther Britt Park on Tuesday. Lupo beat the field by nearly a minute. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal St. Pauls’ Trinston Lupo sprints to his first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference meet at Luther Britt Park on Tuesday. Lupo beat the field by nearly a minute.

LUMBERTON — Red Springs, for the first time this season, clipped St. Pauls in the boys meet. The Red Devils scored 38 points for their best five runners to St. Pauls’ 39 at Luther Britt Park on Tuesday.

Whiteville was third with 80. West Bladen and Fairmont each had two runners, not enough for a team score.

In the girls race, Whiteville prevailed easily with 37 points. Red Springs was next with 63 and West Bladen had 67. St. Pauls lost a runner to injury during the race and didn’t qualify for a team score; Fairmont ran just four girls.

East Bladen did not send its teams to the meet; Whiteville is the lone Columbus County school in the Three Rivers that runs cross country. The league holds its conference championship at Red Springs High School next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Senior Trinston Lupo of St. Pauls was nearly a minute ahead of the field, winning in 17 minutes, 16 seconds. The rest of the boys top 10 included Whiteville’s Brandon Nguyen (18:09), St. Pauls’ Jermaine Rodriguez (19:16), Red Springs’ Noah Chavis (19:38), St. Pauls’ Shaun Emanuel (19:41), Red Springs’ Dylan Dean (20:09) and Mario Lenard (20:11), Whiteville’s Bryce Faircloth (20:33) and Quavaris Andrews (20:43), and Red Springs’ Chandler McMillan (21:11).

Deciding the close team score, Red Springs’ Christian Moore (21:22) was 11th while St. Pauls’ Randall Durden (21:39) and Josh Henderson (21:51) finished 14th and 16th, respectively.

St. Pauls senior Jazmine Lorenzo led the way in the girls race winning in 24:43, with teammates sixth, 18th and 20th. Red Springs’ Dayanara Telbz (26:08) was runner-up, followed by Whiteville’s Alex Bellamy (26:34) and Mykelliona Shipman (26:46), West Bladen’s Haley George (26:51), St. Pauls’ Makenzie Ransom (27:22), Red Springs’ Itzia Tenez (27:24), West Bladen’s Tinyuah Rhoda (27:44), and Whiteville’s Jillian Hatch (28:29) and Shanekera Fauk (29:49).

Whiteville’s fifth score was Mana Rojas in 11th (29:58). Red Springs runners, in addition to second and seventh, also finished 15th, 16th and 23rd. West Bladen runners, in addition to fifth and eighth, were 14th, 19th and 21st.

Purnell Swett wins on senior night

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team won in straight sets over Hoke on Tuesday.

The win for the Lady Rams with scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-13 was the third straight for Purnell Swett that had won two games total prior to the stretch.

All four seniors for Purnell Swett provided a lift in the win. Chelsey Wilkes had two aces and five kills, Hannah Evington added three kills, Haliya Williamson had five digs and Abigail Lowry contributed four kills, five blocks and one assist.

Kaitlyn Locklear had nine assists while Paige Sencenbaugh dished eight assists.

Purnell Swett closes the regular season at Lumberton Thursday.

Scotland downs Lumberton

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s varsity volleyball team celebrated senior night with a 3-0 win over Lumberton on Tuesday.

The set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.

Lumberton (12-7, 6-7 SAC) grabbed small early leads in all three sets, but the Lady Scots (15-7, 11-3 SAC) always found ways to steal the momentum and overcome Lumberton’s hard-hitting front row.

“It’s nice to be back home,” Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler said. “. … Our effort on defense was really unmatched tonight. I’m really proud of that.”

The Scots were back on their own floor after four straight road matches, including a tough 3-1 loss at fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference contender Pinecrest last Thursday. The Scots rebounded nicely from that win, and they finished a regular-season sweep of the Pirates, who are now 1-4 in their last five games.

“I would say that’s a big rebound, because it was extremely disappointing (losing at Pinecrest),” Wheeler said. “I told them to not let it define you. Learn from it, and correct it. I think that’s what they did tonight.”

After an error by the Pirates and a kill by Kate Carter wrapped up the Lady Scots’ 25-21 win in the opening set, Lumberton jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second frame. But the momentum quickly changed sides when Scotland senior Saya Inamura stepped up to serve. Scotland notched six straight points to take a 11-10 lead. The run included kills by Asjah Swindell, Carleigh Carter and Angelle Norton, as well as an ace by Inamura.

“Saya’s never really plays for us, but she stepped up in a big way,” Wheeler said of Inamura, who was honored alongside fellow seniors Abby Quick and Asjah Swindell prior to the game. “I think every time she went back to serve she brought us back in the game.”

That wasn’t enough to put the Pirates away for good. A Hailey Werrell kill and an attack error by the Scots gave the Pirates a 20-16 lead later in the set.

But the Scots fought back again with the help of some more quality serves by Inamura. With the score tied at 23-all, Kate Carter gave the Scots match point with a kill, and Carleigh Carter ended the set with an ace.

Lumberton closed a 22-16 deficit to 22-20 late in the third set, but the Scots stifled their comeback attempt.

“We’ve got another big road game on Thursday against a big rival, so it was really clutch for us to get a home win tonight on senior night.”

Scotland will conclude the regular season with a matchup at Richmond on Thursday night. Lumberton will host rival Purnell Swett on Thursday.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal St. Pauls’ Trinston Lupo sprints to his first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference meet at Luther Britt Park on Tuesday. Lupo beat the field by nearly a minute. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_trinston-lupo.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal St. Pauls’ Trinston Lupo sprints to his first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference meet at Luther Britt Park on Tuesday. Lupo beat the field by nearly a minute.

Staff report

Alan Wooten and Brandon Tester contributed to this report.

Alan Wooten and Brandon Tester contributed to this report.