Stiles: UNCP faces a long road ahead

PEMBROKE — On Saturday, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team earned a thrilling 36-29 win over Mars Hill.

But while the victory came on a day celebrating homecoming, it prefaced a stretch where the Braves will be going away from home, as the team’s next four games are on the road.

That upcoming road stretch made winning Saturday’s game over Mars Hill that much more important, especially since the Braves were coming off back-to-back losses, including a 69-18 loss at Carson-Newman; especially since they are 0-2 on the road this season as part of an 11-game road losing streak dating back to Sept. 9, 2017; and especially since this four-game stretch would be a tough one regardless of location.

Those factors combined to create a sense of urgency Saturday, one which manifested itself in two big defensive stops late in the victory.

“We were coming off two games in a row losing, so just in general I think guys were excited for it being our homecoming game and being able to break the cycle, so to speak, here,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “I think guys had a great desire to come in and win the game, and then obviously moving forward here there’s another challenge that we’ve got to tackle and we’ll face that coming up here Monday, but I really like the way our guys were focused and dialed in going into (Mars Hill).”

The long road ahead begins Saturday at 6 p.m. when the Braves face No. 13 Wingate (6-0). They will then travel to Tusculum (1-5) on Oct. 26, Newberry (2-4) on Nov. 2 and No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne (6-0) on Nov. 9.

UNCP holds a 2-10 combined record against the four teams since 2014, and has lost their most recent game against each.

The Braves will return home for their season finale on Nov. 12 against Virginia-Wise, and when they do they could be 7-3, or 3-7, or somewhere in between, depending how well they play in this four-game stretch away from their familiar confines.

The players know the challenge they’re facing, but are also confident they can do so successfully and are most focused on this week’s opponent just up Highway 74.

“I feel like (beating Mars Hill) will give us some good momentum, because we’re coming off a win, and the last time we went down to Wingate we played them pretty good,” senior running back Josh Sheridan said. “We know they’re top 15 in the nation, but we’re going to worry about that; if we play how we need to play, we’ll be fine.”

With the season just past its halfway point, the Braves have been up and down throughout, with an even 3-3 record. To be successful on the road over the next four weeks, they’ll have to consistently play their best.

“I still feel like we haven’t reached our peak yet,” senior defensive lineman Domenique Davis said. “We’ve just got to keep going, stay focused. Staying disciplined is the No. 1 thing, because we’ve got a young group. These guys are good, they’re great, we’ve just got to keep (reaching) our potential.”

If they can reach that potential, there is some legitimate big-picture potential for the next four weeks even as the Braves are away from home.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

