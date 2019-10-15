Robeson County football power rankings after Week 8

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs players celebrate a touchdown run by senior quarterback Denym McKeithan, 4, at South Columbus. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs players celebrate a touchdown run by senior quarterback Denym McKeithan, 4, at South Columbus.

LUMBERTON — Through eight weeks of high school football, we have seen teams reach peaks, and some have reached rock bottom.

Teams like Fairmont and Lumberton might have found themselves peaking a little early in the season, with early wins and now seeing losses starting to string together.

Then there are the likes of St. Pauls and Red Springs, that have used early losses to test their veteran teams and have them trending in the right direction for a crucial stretch run.

With big matchup awaiting all five schools in Week 9, here’s how the teams stack up in the county.

1. Red Springs

The Red Devils stay on top as they’ve had two weeks off ahead of the Whiteville matchup that will give one team the upper hand in the Three Rivers Conference standings with three weeks left. Questions for Red Springs going into Friday’s game is what kind of team should we expect, a well-rested one or one team looking to get back in the flow of a game.

After facing Whiteville, Red Springs has a matchup with Fairmont awaiting and then St. Pauls two weeks after that. The team can really show its toughness during this closing stretch as well as earn a favorable playoff berth.

2. St. Pauls

One game at a time was the mantra St. Pauls came into the season with, and now the Bulldogs face another test in East Bladen this week as the Eagles come in high off a close win over Fairmont. Ever since taking the loss to the Golden Tornadoes, the Bulldogs have shown they are still committed to the run game, and want to see their defense step up late in games.

The contest against East Bladen marks the beginning of the stretch run for St. Pauls with Whiteville and Red Springs on the other side in the final two weeks, but you won’t catch the Bulldogs looking that far ahead.

3. Fairmont

Now on the skids, the Golden Tornadoes could use a win to set up a stronger close to the regular season. South Columbus has served as the set up role for Red Springs and St. Pauls after losses this year, and Fairmont should produce a similar result.

Fairmont will have to put up a better fight stopping the run, now with back-to-back poor showing from its run defense as South Columbus has shown its not like the old Stallion teams, but it can still get out and run.

4. Lumberton

Friday will bring a challenge, but also a sense of normalcy for the Pirates once they hit the field. Without Kelly Williamson on the sideline, there will be some bumps to work through on offense with new leadership and playcalling, but getting back on the field with a staff fully vested in the team will be a step forward.

5. Purnell Swett

The Rams have stayed down in the bottom for much of the season, but the end is in sight. With a struggling offense and a defense overwhelmed by the best offenses in the Sandhills, Purnell Swett takes on two of the bottom three teams in the conference over the final four weeks. But even then some of the those matchups will be an uphill battle.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

