Extra-time goal lifts Richmond past Pirates

LUMBERTON — Lumberton boys soccer coach Kenny Simmons called it a great high school soccer match that was fun to be a part of — but a disappointing result.
That characterization is understandable after the Pirates dropped a 2-1 extra-time decision to Richmond at home on Wednesday.
“I thought we played really well tonight; I thought we did a lot of great things out there,” Simmons said. “It was a great high school soccer match, and you’ve got to give Richmond a lot of credit. Both teams defensively were stellar. I thought we moved the ball well from side to side. I’d like to see us create a few more goal-scoring chances.”
Lee Hayden scored both goals for Richmond (7-9-2, 7-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference); Alexis Lopez scored for Lumberton (11-9, 5-6 SAC).
Neither team had many legitimate scoring opportunities throughout the game, and the regulation scoring was confined to the 62nd minute. The Pirates scored first on Lopez’ goal, before Hayden scored an equalizer for the Raiders 20 seconds later.
“After taking the lead like we did, I’m a little disappointed we didn’t (hold on to it),” Simmons said. “The old cliche in soccer is ‘the next five minutes’ after scoring a goal, you’ve got to be good, you’ve got to be strong. To concede a goal right after we scored, and to have the momentum our way and then allow them back in it, that’s a tough blow.”
Hayden’s second goal came in the third minute of the first period of extra time, and the Raiders held on over the final seven-plus minutes for the win.
“All season we’ve had trouble finding the back of the net, and tonight we were able to do it,” Richmond coach Chris Larsen said. “Lee came up big. I kind of hadn’t played him up top much the last handful of games and he asked me to go back up there … he was in the right place at the right time. We squeezed one out; it was a heck of a ballgame between Lumberton and Richmond, like it normally is. I’m just glad to be going home with a victory.”
Richmond joins Jack Britt in a virtual tie for third in the conference standings. Lumberton and Jack Britt will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the resumption of a suspended match, with the score tied 1-1 at halftime. When the schools met last week, Jack Britt won after nine rounds of penalty kicks.
Lumberton won the JV match between the two schools, 2-1.
In other county soccer action, St. Pauls lost in extra time at Whiteville, 4-3.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.