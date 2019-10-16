Purnell Swett welcomes Jack Britt as tough stretch continues

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs football team is looking for more than just a Three Rivers Conference win on Friday as it visits Whiteville.

A win would not only push the Red Devils into first place in the conference standings as both teams are the last unbeaten teams in the league entering Friday, but also would be the first win for the program over the Wolfpack. For many of the players, that elusive win over Whiteville has been right within their grasp in recent seasons.

Red Springs is 0-15 all-time against Whiteville. Two of the last three meetings between the teams, the Wolfpack won with late-game scoring. In 2016 it was a late turnover that led to the go-ahead field goal for Whiteville, and last year the Wolfpack offense drove down the field to score in the final minute of the 27-24 win.

“I want the chance to be undefeated in the conference,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “I mean, they’re Whiteville. I don’t ever know if Whiteville has down years. They’re a great program with great tradition and they are really good at what they do.”

Red Springs (5-1, 4-0 TRC) hasn’t played since Sept. 27, with a scheduled bye week last week following a forfeit from East Columbus in the week prior.

“We’ve just had super spirited practices. We push intensity and up tempo,” Ches said.

Whiteville (5-1, 4-0 TRC) has mowed through all four of its conference opponents. While three of the four Three Rivers wins coming over teams with losing records, the Wolfpack also defeated Fairmont 58-16 on the road early in league play to set up this match up of the unbeatens.

Both teams will get to show off their run games in the contest, with Whiteville’s based around Jvonte Davis’ 13 rushing scores to go along with his 558 yards. The Whiteville offensive line has helped the running game average 6.9 yards per carry, and the overall team speed is something that has Ches’ attention.

“They’re super explosive,” Ches said. “They’re like a no-huddle Wing-T team. That’s something that really hurt Fairmont was the tempo of them not huddling up.”

Red Springs brings a deep rushing attack into the contest, with Lee McLean at 640 yards rushing and four other backs at over 200 yards for the season.

Both defenses are the best in the conference with Whiteville allowing 22 points in four TRC games on the field, and Red Springs holding its three on-the-field league opponents to 41 points this season.

East Bladen at St. Pauls

Both teams look to continue their upward trend after suffering setbacks already this season as the Bulldogs and Eagles both carry two-game winnings streaks into the contest. East Bladen’s latest outing came in a three-point win over Fairmont at home to move to 3-2 in league play, while St. Pauls dismantled West Columbus 42-7.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 TRC) will look to slow down East Bladen’s rushing attack spearheaded around ReSean McKoy, who scored twice and rushed for 259 yards on 28 carries over Fairmont.

St. Pauls looks to keep riding running back Marqueise Coleman, who’s 1,252 yards is nearly double that of the second-highest rushing yard total in Robeson County. The defense is also third in the TRC to that of Whiteville and Red Springs scoring wise this year.

The last win over East Bladen for St. Pauls came in 2007.

Lumberton at Pinecrest

In what has been a hectic week for the Lumberton football program, starting with the out of the blue retirement of head coach Kelly Williamson, the Pirates get no solace with Pinecrest on Friday.

The Patriots (6-1, 2-1 SAC) look to keep pace with the leaders in the Sandhills Athletic Conference after suffering a shutout loss at Richmond two weeks ago. Last week against Punrell Swett, Pinecrest got off to a slow start before running away with the 45-0 win. Ben Garbark has been a vital piece of the offense for the Patriots, leading the team in touchdowns as a dual-threat passer.

Lumberton (2-5, 0-3 SAC) has scored one touchdown since entering league play, and against Seventy-First and Hoke was out-scored in the two games 87-0.

Fairmont at South Columbus

After a hot start to the season, Fairmont now finds itself looking to stop the bleeding with two losses in a row. South Columbus, after suffering through an 0-2 start to league play now has won two of its last three contests.

Fairmont’s (4-3, 3-2 TRC) defense had a rough go last week against East Bladen, surrendering 487 rushing yards, while the offense was unable to have as much success in the second half of the 41-38 loss. Derrick Baker, who has played the last two games without running mate Jamearos McLeod, has scored four times in the last two games.

South Columbus (3-4, 2-3 TRC) has played well after the rough start to the year, with wins over West Columbus and East Columbus, and also stayed in the game against St. Pauls until the fourth quarter. The Stallions’ offense will look to exploit their ground game behind running backs Letrell Brown, Jaquan Jordan, Aveon Bellamy and Rajon Graham.

After Fairmont won both meetings between the teams in 2015, the Stallions have won the last four meetings.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor