UNCP faces tough test at Wingate, looking to build on win

WINGATE — Keeping the momentum going after a win isn’t always easy. But this week for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team, it will be especially difficult.
The Braves travel to Wingate, who sports a 6-0 record and the No. 13 national ranking in Division II, for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
“That’s been one thing that we’re talking about is trying to keep that momentum going,” Richardson said. “We’ve really tried to set even higher expectations for us and try to remind ourselves of some things we need to do even better, and really stir up a hungry mindset here.”
Of the Bulldogs’ six wins, three have been decided by one possession and a fourth by 10 points. They defeated Limestone 34-3 at home last week.
The Bulldog offense, averaging 30.2 points per game, is equally effective in both passing and running the ball. The team averages 184.8 passing yards per game and 186.3 rushing yards per game.
“We’ve got to go out there with a mentality that we’re not going to back down, we’re not going to just go in a shell and we’re not going to timidly play against them and allow them to think they can get their way on us,” Richardson said. “We’re going to show up and we want to be physical right out of the gate.”
Quarterback Shaw Crocker has thrown for 970 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception on the season. Raquan Simmons has 23 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown and Jalen Brooks has 14 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
Three backs get significant carries in the backfield: Domineke McNeill has rushed for 531 yards and four touchdowns, Nijere Peoples has run for 279 yards and five touchdowns and Kalen Clark has rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, the Bulldogs have held opponents to 15.3 points per game on the strength of their run defense. The team allows just 107.2 rushing yards per game.
“It comes along with a great mentality to be gritty and tough, and be able to run the ball and move some people off the ball,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to be able to try to do that and do it the best we can, and ideally we’ll have the best running game we’ve had all year this week.”
Linebackers Robbie Wallace, Jesiah Carlton and Elijah Gilmore each have 30-plus tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Saturday’s game is the first of four straight away games for the Braves, who have not won a road game since Sept. 9, 2017, but the Braves are not thinking about that daunting task, opting to focus simply on Wingate this week.
“We haven’t really talked about the whole road stretch; we’re trying to focus on one day at a time, one week at a time, and we’re just focused on this game ahead,” Richardson said. “It’s a day trip for us, it’s right down the road, which makes it a little bit better for us, but we’re just taking it one day at a time.”
UNCP is 3-7 all-time against Wingate, most recently defeating the Bulldogs in 2013. Wingate won last year’s meeting 51-7, although the last meeting in Wingate in 2017 was a close 31-28 contest.
The Braves’ recent lack of success against Wingate only adds to the team’s sense of urgency.
“I think it makes us hungry,” Richardson said. “It makes us want to go out there and be able to have success. If we’ve got a team of competitors, we’ll be able to step up and know that that’s a great challenge for us.”
Saturday’s game will be available for streaming on ESPN3, and the UNCP Sports Network will produce an audio broadcast.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.