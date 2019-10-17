Local Roundup: Lumberton seniors close out strong

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s August Smith, right, runs to her teammates celebrating a kill in the win over Purnell Swett on Thursday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s August Smith, right, runs to her teammates celebrating a kill in the win over Purnell Swett on Thursday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’ Hailey Werrell spikes past Purnell Swett’s Alona Locklear at home on Thursday in the three-set senior night win. Werrell had a game-high 11 kills in the match. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’ Hailey Werrell spikes past Purnell Swett’s Alona Locklear at home on Thursday in the three-set senior night win. Werrell had a game-high 11 kills in the match.

LUMBERTON — Senior nights can be a big distraction for a team with all the emotion surrounding a regular season-ending contest.

With all the outside noise of Lumberton’s volleyball senior night, added on top with a surprise scholarship announcement for one of the senior hitters and a birthday from its junior setter, Thursday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference match had a lot going on. Throw in a rivalry match against Purnell Swett, who came in on a three-game winning streak, Lumberton coach Mackie Register was worried about the match.

“A lot of times with senior nights you can lose focus, but they had their moment and then they were right back to focus on what we needed to do,” Register said after his team’s three-set win.

Lumberton closed out the season to claim the fifth seed in next week’s conference tournament with scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-20.

While it was the seniors that Register was worried about, it was that same group that led his team to the victory.

With the presence at the net of Hailey Werrell, Katelyn Culbreth, Lennon Hickman and Ryley Floyd, the serving of Brianna Brewer and the defense of Tehya Bullard, the Lady Pirates cruised through the first two sets and mounted a comeback in the final set to finish off the match.

Purnell Swett took an 11-3 lead early in the third set before Lumberton chipped the lead to 12-10 riding the serve of Brewer and a trio of aces. The Lady Pirates tied the match at 16 pefore a pair of kills from Werrell gave the team an 18-16 lead.

Closing down the stretch, Hickman and Culbreth added back-to-back kills to close out the win.

“When we got down, we were making a lot of mistakes, but once we cleaned that up, the seniors took control,” Register said. “When they are hitting it like that, we are usually pretty good, but it all starts with good passing and good setting.”

Werrell had a game-high 11 kills for Lumberton, while Hickman added nine kills and Culbreth — who surprised her family with the softball scholarship announcement to Mars Hill during the senior ceremony — had five kills.

“I’ve got a lot of good girls on my team. I’ve been blessed here with a good team, but that senior class has been pretty good leaders and it showed tonight,” Register said. “That senior class have been a blessing for us, and the thing about it was five of them didn’t play here last year.”

August Smith, the birthday girl, had 25 assists and three kills.

Purnell Swett (5-17, 4-10 SAC) dropped its first match in 10 days, and heading into the conference tournament next week, Rams coach Corey Deese wants to see her team carry the same urgency that it played with over the last week and a half.

“I want them to play like it’s their last game every time they are on the court,” she said. “Dig or die, I want them to just want it a little bit more.”

That third set did show some of the play that Deese was used to seeing during that stretch.

“It showed some perseverance. We’ve been fighting that all season where they start off really slow and the middle part is great,” Deese said. “The last three matches they’ve done all of it.”

Jadyn Locklear had eight blocks and four kills to do her fair share at the net, while Alona Locklear added six blocks and two kills.

In other county volleyball action, Fairmont defeated East Columbus in four sets and Whiteville defeated St. Pauls in three sets.

Rams top Falcons on pitch

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys soccer team defeated Seventy-First 5-2 at home on Thursday.

After taking a 2-0 lead into the half, Purnell Swett scored three times in the second half while the Falcons scored twice.

Purnell Swett hosts Sandhills-leading Hoke on Monday.

Pirates drop suspended contest

LUMBERTON — After taking a tie in the halftime break in a match earlier this season that was suspended due to weather, the Jack Britt boys soccer team added a pair of goals in the second half that resumed on Thursday at Lumberton in the 3-1 win.

Nate Cribb had the goal in the first half. Jack Britt scored midway through the half on Thursday, leading to the Pirates pushing for an equalizer that helped Jack Britt counter with another goal eight minutes later.

Lumberton faces Scotland on the road Monday.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s August Smith, right, runs to her teammates celebrating a kill in the win over Purnell Swett on Thursday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_LtonSecondary.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s August Smith, right, runs to her teammates celebrating a kill in the win over Purnell Swett on Thursday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’ Hailey Werrell spikes past Purnell Swett’s Alona Locklear at home on Thursday in the three-set senior night win. Werrell had a game-high 11 kills in the match. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Front.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’ Hailey Werrell spikes past Purnell Swett’s Alona Locklear at home on Thursday in the three-set senior night win. Werrell had a game-high 11 kills in the match.

Lady Pirates down rival Purnell Swett in 3

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.