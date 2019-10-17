Robeson County football picks for Week 9

LUMBERTON — The Three Rivers Conference is the gift that keeps on giving for the local high school football scene.

The top six teams in the conference are meeting up this week and in a way its as if the matchups are ones that pit teams on the same tier against each other. Sure it was just by happenstance, but it makes the coaches and athletic directors’ decision a few years ago when scheduling the league’s slate look as if they had a crystal ball knowing this week would bring three marquee contests.

At the top we have Red Springs and Whiteville looking to take sole possession of first place, St. Pauls and East Bladen meet to see who can keep pace with the team that falls out of the first-place bout all while South Columbus and Fairmont meet to see who can get some footing to set up a late run through the final weeks of the season.

While we marvel at the matchups this week in the 2A conference, the contests for the county’s two 4A teams are far from favorable. Both Lumberton and Purnell Swett are stuck in murderer’s row looking forward to Week 12 when they can get some relief against each other.

Red Springs at Whiteville

As far as earning the highly-sought-after win at Whiteville over the years, the Red Devils have lost in a variety of ways, but in recent history they have been knocking on the door like an annoying neighbor. Something has always got in the way of beating the Wolfpack, with it being due a lot of times to inexperience.

This year’s Red Springs team has shown the trends of the past are no longer an issue, facing little resistance since the loss at home in Week 2. But the Wolfpack have also shown they are equally as dominant, and the battle of two seasoned teams could provide one of the best games of the season for the Three Rivers.

Whiteville 38, Red Springs 34

East Bladen at St. Pauls

The Bulldogs will have to rely on its defense in this game, like they did against South Columbus as it faces a similar opponent this week. East Bladen had no trouble running over Fairmont’s defense, and now is St. Pauls’ chance to show it is up to the task.

St. Pauls’ defense was two unfortunate breaks on two broken plays against Fairmont away from still being undefeated, and that concerted effort will be needed to slow up the Eagles.

St. Pauls 49, East Bladen 28

Fairmont at South Columbus

After suffering the kind of beating it had last week, the Fairmont defense could use a good defensive game to remind us of the unit we spoke so highly of early in the year. East Bladen had no trouble taking advantage of the Golden Tornadoes, and the same could happen this week.

What we have learned this season though is that South Columbus’ line isn’t what it has been in the past and Fairmont’s is relatively better. With Red Springs coming to Fairmont next week, this game is as good a time as ever to get the Golden Tornadoes back on track.

Fairmont 37, South Columbus 35

Lumberton at Pinecrest

With former coach Kelly Williamson out of the picture, the Pirates continue to trudge on in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with new faces calling the offense. What that might mean for Lumberton, which has scored one touchdown since entering conference play, is that maybe some new life can be circulated with the unit that has several athletes, but has shown its inability to convert drives to points.

The change could mean the shipwreck could continue for Lumberton’s offense against a Pinecrest defense that has allowed 12 points a game to its opponents this season.

Pinecrest 48, Lumberton 7

Jack Britt at Purnell Swett

Having gone nearly a month without finding the end zone, the Rams are looking to revamp some of its offense this week against a Jack Britt defense that has allowed its opponents to score nearly 40 points a game in league play. Those stats can be deceiving after the Bucs have allowed more than 50 points in shootout losses to Richmond and Scotland, with a seven-point showing from Lumberton as well.

Jack Britt 51, Purnell Swett 7

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

