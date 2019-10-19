Jack Britt sails past Purnell Swett

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Jack Britt’s Jacob Copeland, 15, stays on his feet despite feeling pressure from several Purnell Swett defenders. Copeland eventually scored on the play. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Jack Britt’s Jacob Copeland, 15, stays on his feet despite feeling pressure from several Purnell Swett defenders. Copeland eventually scored on the play.

PEMBROKE — Friday’s game between Jack Britt and Purnell Swett was a microcosm of the season for the Rams: the defense did some good things, keeping them in the game most of the way, but the offense struggled to move the ball at all.

The result was a 28-8 win for the Buccaneers, continuing a winless season for Purnell Swett (0-8, 0-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) with three weeks to go. The Rams have lost 11 straight, dating back to Oct. 25, 2018.

The Purnell Swett offense totaled 96 yards, with just 38 coming on the ground, and had only one first down in the first half.

“This is the eighth week and we haven’t had the offensive line complete for one week the whole season — somebody’s hurt, somebody’s got the flu, it’s just been one thing after the other,” Purnell Swett coach Robbie Brown said. “So that’s one thing that’s hurt us; we can’t get any continuity on the offensive line. If you can’t do that and you can’t run the ball, you’re not going to score many points, especially in this league.”

Jack Britt (6-2, 2-2 SAC) totaled 358 yards offensively, but the Rams defense forced two turnovers and an additional turnover on downs.

“They caused a couple turnovers, and that helps,” Brown said. “These last three games, we’ve got to find a way to take these turnovers and take these defensive stops and turn them into points.”

Purnell Swett’s points came with 1:31 remaining when Micah Carter found Garyen Maynor for a 37-yard touchdown pass, then Zeke Snell ran in the two-point conversion. It was the Rams’ first touchdown in 19 quarters, and their first in conference play.

“That gives you some momentum,” Brown said. “As small a thing as that may seem, that does give you some momentum going into next week. That’s positive stuff, and you’ve got to take that and try to build on it.”

Carter completed 6 of 15 passes for 58 yards and Maynor caught three passes for 42 yards. Snell rushed 16 times for 47 yards for the Rams.

Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell completed 13 of 20 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Anthony Fiffie caught seven passes for 74 yards and Jose Brazoban had five receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown. Mason Walker rushed 13 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and Jacob Copeland ran seven times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers were stopped on fourth down two feet short of the goal line on their opening possession, then on their second scored on Copeland’s touchdown run in the final minute of the opening quarter.

Walker’s scoring run culminated a 75-yard scoring drive midway through the second period before the teams exchanged punts for the rest of the half.

Jack Britt scored on a 39-yard pass from Sentel to Zac Ritter on their first drive of the third quarter, taking a 20-0 lead as the PAT was no good.

When the Rams faced a fourth-and-2 on the ensuing drive, the offense wanted to go for it. Brown had another idea — a fake punt. Unfortunately for the Rams, the play was one yard short of being successful.

“I thought we’d have a better chance faking it, and we didn’t,” Brown said. “It was one of those things where you go, ‘well, I wish I’d have done the other thing,’ but that happens — I’m a human being.”

Two drives later, Jack Britt scored its final touchdown of the night on a 10-yard pass from Sentell to Brazoban, then converted the two-point run for a 28-0 lead with 6:46 to go.

Jack Britt has now won four out of five all-time meetings between the teams.

Purnell Swett travels to Seventy-First next week; Jack Britt hosts Hoke.

Purnell Swett breaks scoring drought in loss

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

