Football roundup: Bulldogs top East Bladen

WHITEVILLE — Steam hovered off the bodies of the Red Springs football players in the west end zone of Whiteville’s Legion Stadium after 48 minutes of action followed by four minutes of celebration as the hottest team in the Three Rivers Conference was even hotter on Friday night.

Red Springs earned the program’s first win over Whiteville on Friday with a 28-13 Three Rivers Conference victory to take over first place in the conference standings now after claiming five wins in a row.

But to get that win, Red Springs had to show growth from the perception it had built last year as a team that couldn’t close.

“This was for all the people that was sleeping on us. We’re here. We’re ready. We’re ‘bout to take over,” Red Springs senior Traveze Billinger said. “People slept on us because of last year when Whiteville and South Columbus beat us, but we woke them up this year.”

Red Springs (6-1, 5-0 TRC) took a 21-7 lead into halftime, and three minutes into the second half Whiteville (5-2, 4-1 TRC) cut the lead to 21-13 on a 29-yard hook-and-lateral play from Ty Moss to Ervin Moore that was taken to the goal line by Nick Bellamy.

After the score, Red Springs hopes at answering were silenced by the Whiteville defense as it made halftime adjustments to slow down the rushing attack from the Red Devils.

“They’re an amazing team with a great defense and their defensive coordinator is second to none,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “We knew they were going to make adjustments. We kind of planned for it.”

The Red Devils went quiet on offense, with five straight 3-and-outs coming out of the break as tensions started to mount in the one-possession game, but the defense took up the slack the offense left. Following a stop late in the third quarter, the Red Devils’ defense came to the sideline in arms with the offense giving the group an earful of their displeasure in the second half.

“We’ve been preaching this year to hold your family accountable. We’re a family and brothers are allowed to hold a brother accountable, even if it means being a little rough about each other,” Ches said.

Whiteville was held to 88 yards of total offense in the second half as the Red Devils forced three turnovers after halftime.

“Robert Dove puts together an amazing defense,” Ches said of his defensive coordinator. “I wish I could name all 11 of them. They are all amazing.”

Two fumble recoveries by the Red Devils looked to give spark to the offense, with the second coming at the 7:29 mark in the fourth when John Chavis fell on a ball ripped free from Moore to set up the moment the team was waiting for.

Red Springs marched down the field on the drive as it was able to figure out a rhythm passing the ball. A pass from Denym McKeithan to Corey Newton for 13 yards was the longest pass play of the game to that point for Red Springs, and moved the ball into Whiteville territory. Then the Red Devils used its steady mix of rushing, that had worked well in the first half, to get into the red zone before McKeithan passed a screen out to the flat for Billinger for a 25-yard touchdown that seemingly put the game out of reach with 3:35 left.

“I put the team on my back and did what I had to do for us to win,” Billinger said. “It was pretty frustrating on offense, but we stepped up on defense before the offense got going at the end.”

Up until that drive, McKeithan was 4-for-8 passing for eight yards passing before finishing off his last two throws.

Red Springs closed the game with the second pick of the night from Tae Graham with a minute and half left. The senior defensive back and running back scored a first-quarter touchdown to tie the game at 7-all early and picked off Moss in the second period.

“Coach told us to keep getting one stop. I did what I had to do to make big plays to win the game,” Graham said. “Those were big time plays. That last pick, I won’t never forget it.”

After the Graham touchdown, the Red Springs special teams made plays to help build the lead. A blocked field goal attempt on Whiteville’s second drive set up a 2-yard Lee McLean touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Red Springs recovered a botched catch and converted on a 9-yard Angel Washington touchdown run with 6:46 until halftime.

While the moment of being on top of the conference standings was still fresh, Ches was quick to note that Red Springs goes to Fairmont next week, while Whiteville travels to West Columbus.

“We haven’t won first place yet. It’s Fairmont Friday this week,” he said.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Traveze Billinger celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown with Dixon McLean on Friday as Red Springs defeated Whiteville 28-13 on the road. The win is the first for Red Springs over Whiteville in school history. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs' defense celebrates a fumble recovery from Tony Locklear, 24, in the second half at Whiteville.

Red Springs last unbeaten in 3 Rivers

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor