Football roundup: Bulldogs top East Bladen

ST. PAULS — A wild, back-and-forth first half filled with scoring transitioned into a defensive second half Friday when St. Pauls faced East Bladen. The lone touchdown scored in the second half made the difference as the Bulldogs earned a 34-28 Three Rivers Conference win.
Waltay Jackson caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Mikail Breeden in the third quarter that gave St. Pauls (6-1, 4-1 TRC) the lead for good.
Taurienne Freeman, who had 13 tackles, recovered a fumble late to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
Breeden was 6-for-7 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for three more touchdowns and 95 yards on 11 attempts. Jackson caught three passes for 71 yards.
Marqueise Coleman rushed for 109 yards on eight carries and was limited by injuries. Demonta Williams rushed for 73 yards.
East Bladen (3-5, 3-3 TRC) took first-half leads of 7-0, 14-7, 21-14 and 28-21, but each time the Bulldogs responded with a score of their own: a 75-yard Will Ford kickoff return; a 3-yard Breeden run; another 3-yard Breeden run; and a 2-yard Breeden run.
RaSean McKoy rushed for 226 yards in the loss for East Bladen; the Eagles had 393 rushing yards as a team.
West Bladen visits St. Pauls next week.
Pinecrest blows out Lumberton
SOUTHERN PINES — While Lumberton experienced some changes off the field this week, with an abrupt midseason coaching change, the Pirates were unable to change their fortunes on the field Friday night, suffering a 51-14 loss at Pinecrest.
Pinecrest (7-1, 3-1 SAC) scored the game’s first 30 points including 23 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Lumberton (2-6, 0-4 SAC) scored in the second quarter on a 37-yard pass from Jadarion Chatman to Jordan McNeill, then added a touchdown in the fourth quarter on another Chatman-to-McNeill connection, from 25 yards.
Chatman was 6-for-18 passing for 91 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. McNeill caught five passes for 85 yards with two scores.
Taft Powers rushed 18 times for 85 yards for the Pirates.
Nick Boulanger was the leading rusher for Pinecrest, totaling 62 yards; the Patriots had three players with 49 or more yards on the ground.
Lumberton goes to Richmond next week.
Fairmont rallies past South Columbus
TABOR CITY — Two late touchdowns propelled Fairmont past South Columbus Friday as the Golden Tornadoes earned a 42-28 Three Rivers Conference road victory.
The game was tied at 28 early in the fourth quarter before Fairmont (5-3, 4-2 TRC) earned the two key scores.
Derrick Baker rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Tornadoes. Cameron Harrington had five carries for 34 yards with two scores.
Tyler Locklear passed for 122 yards and a touchdown; Kadeem Leonard caught the touchdown, one of his two receptions on the night for 91 yards.
South Columbus (3-5, 2-4 TRC) threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, which Fairmont returned for a touchdown.
Fairmont hosts Red Springs next week.