Deese, Locklear carry Purnell Swett’s golf tradition

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Lauren Locklear, left, and senior Madison Deese, center, are heading to the NCHSAA 4A Central Regional girls golf championships on Monday to carry on the legacy of the program in Jamie Locklear’s final season coaching the Lady Rams. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Lauren Locklear, left, and senior Madison Deese, center, are heading to the NCHSAA 4A Central Regional girls golf championships on Monday to carry on the legacy of the program in Jamie Locklear’s final season coaching the Lady Rams.

PEMBROKE — The turning point in the season for the top two girls golfer at Purnell Swett came in the Sept. 30 Sandhills Athletic Conference match when newcomer Lauren Locklear posted a third-place finish with a nine-hole score of 38 at Foxfire Golf Club.

That moment gave Lauren Locklear confidence, as well as sparked a fire under senior Madison Deese. From their place this season, the pair will tee it up again on Monday at the NCHSAA 4A Central Regional on Pinehurst No. 7.

“I’ve had a girl to make it to regionals 11 out of 13 years,” Purnell Swett girls golf coach Jamie Locklear said. “When Lauren shot the 38, it changed Madison. That made her step it up this season, and Lauren doesn’t know how important she has been for the team.”

Deese is making her fourth trip to regionals and after going alone the last two years she is happy to have a teammate practicing with her.

“It’s my last high school regional tournament so it has value and it’s important,” Deese said. “You just have to focus and stay up to your game. You can’t have any distractions when you play. You’ve just got to stay calm.”

Lauren Locklear said that since the round at Foxfire she has put more focus on her mental game and it has paid dividends on the course.

“Shooting that score let me know that I have it in me to do it,” she said. “I just have to put it to use and do it on the rest of the courses. I’m just going to try my best to get my mental game under control and play my hardest.”

The strong showing from Locklear was also a motivating factor for Deese.

“She pushes me to do better and I have to make sure she doesn’t beat me,” Deese said with a laugh.

While there are nerves from Locklear heading to her first regional and focus from Deese as she looks to qualify for her third straight state championship berth, there is also a the emotions of the end of en era for the program with Jamie Locklear stepping down from coaching the girls team this fall, and will do so with the boys team after the season in the spring.

“I’ve known Coach Jamie for a while now. I hope that he’s proud that I did it, but I’m glad we are his last year and we are doing something good,” said Lauren Locklear. “It shows that he had a good impact on our school, especially on this year for both of us to go to regionals.”

Both Lauren Locklear and Deese were ones that have came through Jamie Locklear’s golf academy to become the golfers they are today. He compared the senior-freshman combo going to regionals of that of Laura Bird and Meredith Godwin from the early years of him coaching the program.

“Their ultimate goal is to make it to states and both of these girls can shoot a number to get in,” Jamie Locklear said. “They’ve played enough tournament golf in the summer so they shouldn’t feel out of place.

“For me, it’s a numb feeling because this is it. It’s two girls that I’ve worked with for a long time. They know I love them like I love all the other kids, but there’s a special place in my heart for these girls.”

Lauren Locklear tees off at 8 a.m., and Deese at 8:09 a.m., both from the first tee. Lumberton’s Isabella Oxendine also qualified for regionals and will tee off the 10th tee at 8:09 a.m. on Monday as well.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Lauren Locklear, left, and senior Madison Deese, center, are heading to the NCHSAA 4A Central Regional girls golf championships on Monday to carry on the legacy of the program in Jamie Locklear’s final season coaching the Lady Rams. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3866.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Lauren Locklear, left, and senior Madison Deese, center, are heading to the NCHSAA 4A Central Regional girls golf championships on Monday to carry on the legacy of the program in Jamie Locklear’s final season coaching the Lady Rams.

Pair making most of coach’s final year

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.