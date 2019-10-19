From the Fringe

McClintock tourney raises $12k
The fourth annual Sgt. 1st Class Matthew McClintock Memorial Golf Tournament raised more than $12,000 for the Green Beret Foundation on Friday.
The tournament hosted at Fairmont Golf Club had 80 golfers compete as well as auction on golf memorabilia, wood carved figurines and other items, with all the funds going to the families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.
“That was a big number for us. It was awesome to see the community turn out for the event,” tournament director Mark Madden said.
The team of Greg Dial, Hartley Oxendine, Delton Burns and Roger Price won the tournament.
Pinecrest shootout results
James R. Locklear and Craig Snyder were winners of this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout in a scorecard playoff over James Humphrey and Mike Sellers.
The first flight winners were Ray Clark and Hoyt Pierce over the team of Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly.
The closest to the flag winners were Brumbles, D.J. Jones and Craig Snyder.
The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be held Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Fairmont’s week in review
Greg Dial and Hartly Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout with a four-shot victory over Mike Graham and Lee Hunt. Craig Snyder and James Locklear won the second flight and Ronnie Chavis and Knocky Thorndyke took second. Al Almond and Monte Herring won the third flight with Tommy Belch and James Humphrey taking seond place.
Jimmy Waddell, Brad Hayes, Gene Brumbles, and James Humphrey were closest to the pin winners.
The next senior shootout will be played Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Top rounds posted this week include: Ryan Bass 66; David Lowry Jr. 69; Mark Lassiter 70; Mitch Grier 72; David Sessions 72; Jeff Wishart 72; Randy Williamson 72; Eddie Williams 73; Eddie Butler 73; Danny Lassiter 75; Dallas Arnette 75; Wayne Callahan 75; Butch Lennon 75; Jack Thompson 75; Al Almond 76; Clifton Rich 77; Danny Glasscock 77; Tommy Newberry 78.
The check from the golf tournament is presented to the Green Beret Foundation.
