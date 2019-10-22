Red Springs stays at No. 1 in power rankings

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs running back Lee McLean stiff arms a Whiteville defender on Friday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs running back Lee McLean stiff arms a Whiteville defender on Friday.

LUMBERTON — Week 9 was an important week for high school football in Robeson County, with the three Three Rivers Conference schools each earning key victories.

While this week’s power rankings don’t have any movement, we still learned more about each team Friday night, and each further solidified the spot it already held.

Without further adieu, here’s how the county teams stack up with three weeks to go in the regular season.

1. Red Springs

The Red Devils (6-1, 5-0 TRC) further validated their hold on the top spot with a 28-13 win Friday at Whiteville in a game that pitted the last two teams undefeated in TRC play. The win allows Red Springs to control its own destiny for a conference title over the last three weeks, though Fairmont and St. Pauls are among the teams standing in the Red Devils’ way.

In earning the win, their first ever over Whiteville, the Red Devils may have exorcised some of the close-game demons that have haunted them in recent years. But that statement may be put to the test Friday at Fairmont, in a series that always seems to produce down-to-the-wire games.

2. St. Pauls

The team with the most apparent route to catch Red Springs in the TRC standings is St. Pauls (6-1, 4-1 TRC), given that they have a head-to-head meeting with the Red Devils and remain just one game behind the Red Devils. But before the Bulldogs get to that matchup, they host West Bladen this week with a trip to Whiteville looming next week.

The Bulldogs earned a 34-28 win over East Bladen Friday, a game that was tied at 28-28 after a wild, back-and-forth first half before St. Pauls scored the second half’s lone touchdown to earn the win.

Despite Red Springs’ conference-standings advantage, St. Pauls is the league’s highest-ranked team in the 2A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings at 22nd, ahead of Whiteville at 24th, Red Springs at 26th and Fairmont at 44th.

3. Fairmont

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns led Fairmont (5-3, 4-2 TRC) past South Columbus 42-28 on Friday. It was a key win for the Golden Tornadoes, their first in three games since earning the signature win of their season at St. Pauls on Sept. 27.

Now they’ll get another chance at a signature win as they host Red Springs on Friday. The Golden Tornadoes need the win to retain any chance at a TRC title and is also their last real chance to improve their playoff prospects, with a trip to East Columbus and a non-conference game with Douglas Byrd left after Friday’s game.

4. Lumberton

The Pirates’ didn’t get off to a good start at Pinecrest, trailing 30-0 early in the second quarter en route to a 51-14 defeat that keeps Lumberton (2-6, 0-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) winless in league play.

As much as the last two weeks have been chaotic both on and off the field for the Pirates, it won’t get any easier Friday when they travel to No. 1 Richmond.

5. Purnell Swett

A touchdown in the final two minutes of Friday’s 28-8 loss to Jack Britt was the the Rams’ (0-8, 0-4 SAC) first touchdown in 19 quarters, dating back to Sept. 20. Nonetheless, the defense showed some signs of life in the loss, and the team has their best chance thus far to earn a conference win Friday when they go to Seventy-First.

Win over Whiteville keeps Red Springs at No. 1

By Chris Stiles Staff writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

