St. Pauls volleyball sweeps Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls volleyball team was, for whatever reason, not completely warmed up before the first set of Tuesday’s match at Red Springs, Bulldogs coach Jory Barnes said after the match.
As a result, the first set was close and required a big Bulldog comeback to win.
Once they were warmed up, however, the Bulldogs never looked back, winning comfortably in the final two sets to earn the 3-0 match victory.
“Our goal these past few games has been coming out strong, and I guess that’s what we’ll be working on the first few games next season is just taking a little bit too long to get warmed up,” Barnes said. “That was the difference the second and third game is just that they were warmed up and ready to play.”
Red Springs (3-16, 3-13 Three Rivers Conference) led 18-9 in the first set before St. Pauls (12-8, 11-5 TRC) came storming back and tied the set at 22. After some back-and-forth action the Bulldogs earned two straight points to win the set 27-25.
The Bulldogs won the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-15 to clinch the match.
The game was the regular-season finale for both teams, and Red Springs’ season came to an end as the Red Devils will fall well short of qualifying for the state tournament.
“Tonight just went like the entire season,” Red Springs coach April Cooper said. “We just can’t finish. We’re better than what most people think, and we just can’t finish. It’s just a mental thing for us. Physically, we’re in there, but mentally, we’ve got to figure out how to have a winner’s mentality.”
St. Pauls will finish third in the TRC standings, and its playoff fate is hanging in the balance. The team entered the week ranked 64th in the 2A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings, which projects the Bulldogs to be the last team in.
Last season, Barnes said, two 2A teams from the TRC and one of the league’s 1A teams qualified. This year, with no 1A team in position to make the field, Barnes hopes the playoffs still include three TRC teams, but all from the 2A ranks this time.
Playoff brackets will be released by the NCHSAA Thursday, with the tournament’s first round set for Saturday.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.