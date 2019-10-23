Purnell Swett looks to fix offensive woes at Seventy-First

PEMBROKE — After more than 30 years of coaching, Purnell Swett interim coach Robbie Brown has seen a lot of football, and the veteran coach facing one of his toughest challenges has dipped into his memory banks to help out the Rams this season.
With an offense that has scored 14 points in four league games, Brown and the coaching staff have been left puzzled, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking to solve the offensive woes.
“We’ve changed things and we’ve got some new things this week we’re going to try,” Brown said. “We’re working to try and find something to do to occupy the ball and hopefully score some points. I know we are on Week 10, but we’re still a work in progress.
“If you’ve got that kind of experience at least you can look back and say, ‘Hey, maybe we can try this or we can do this or this person can do this.’ The continuity on the offensive line that I mentioned on Friday also has been a factor.”
Purnell Swett (0-8, 0-4 TRC) plays at Seventy-First (4-4, 1-3 TRC) this week as it enters the homestretch of the season that includes this road game and a trip to Hoke before taking on Lumberton at home. After taking on the leaders in the conference to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play, the closing stretch looks to be easier for the Rams.
Taking on Jack Britt last week, the Rams’ defense held the Bucs to 28 points, which was the same scoring output Jack Britt had against Richmond, and less than it had against Scotland. The mark is also the fewest points Purnell Swett has allowed in league play all year.
“I think we’re in real good shape there,” Brown said of the defense. “The bottom line is this: they’re giving us opportunities offensively that we’ve got to start taking advantage of plain and simple. We’ve been putrid offensively.”
Purnell Swett looks to follow up that showing on defense against an athletic Seventy-First squad that has had its struggles in conference play. Leading the group is senior Jamarious Simmons with more than 500 passing yards and 450 rushing yards on the season with eight touchdowns total. The Falcons rushing attack has three active players with more than 250 yards with Donovan Wright and Anthony Osbourne joining Simmons.
“They have speed and it’s speed that we very simply don’t. If they try to take advantage of that speed, even us defensively, it’s going to give us problems,” Brown said. “We’re as strong up front on defense and in the middle as anybody, but when you start doing things that require speed, that’s where we start having problems.”
Defensively, Seventy-First has been stout, holding three of its four Sandhills opponents to 21 points or fewer, with the one exception being Scotland last week.
With three games left, Brown said that focusing on the task at hand and closing out strong has been the message for the team.
“The first thing you do is tell the seniors that this might be their last three ballgames. For most of them it is so you want to finish strong,” Brown said. “The rest of them, you’re building for next year. This is where it starts.”
Purnell Swett has never beaten Seventy-First in a very lopsided series. The closest game came in 1993 in a 24-14 contest at Seventy-First.
