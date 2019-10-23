Local Roundup: Gomez’s pair leads Pirates to win over Purnell Swett

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jorge Gomez lifts a ball past Purnell Swett’s Nehemiah Maynor on Wednesday at home in the Pirates’ 2-1 win on senior night. Gomez scored the pair of goals in the second half of the win. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jorge Gomez lifts a ball past Purnell Swett’s Nehemiah Maynor on Wednesday at home in the Pirates’ 2-1 win on senior night. Gomez scored the pair of goals in the second half of the win.

LUMBERTON — Down by a goal at halftime, the Lumberton boys soccer team needed someone to save senior night against rival Purnell Swett.

That’s when junior Jorge Gomez made his mark.

“I really believed be were going to come back in the second half. We didn’t play that great in the first half, and I thought we had it, we just had to play better,” Gomez said after the 2-1 win over Purnell Swett at home on Wednesday. “It was team effort. I love them boys and I was playing my best for them. It was senior night and I wanted to give them a good senior night.”

Gomez scored two second-half goals for Lumberton (13-10, 7-7 SAC) to defeat Purnell Swett (7-15, 4-10 SAC) for the third time this season.

The Pirates were challenged by coach Kenny Simmons at halftime after a lack of effort and an own goal gave the Rams a 1-0 halftime advantage.

“First we went with a tactical change. We went with a different formation to start the second half and I just challenged the guys to come out with a little more fire,” Simmons said. “I thought Swett outplayed us as far as hustle in the first half.”

The message came through loud and clear as the Pirates found the equalizer 25 seconds into the second half on their first possession. Gomez was on the receiving end of an Alexis Lopez pass from the left wing to beat Purnell Swett keeper Nick Ramirez with a shot to the right side.

Lopez’ presence was immediately felt after sitting the first half, according to Simmons

Nine minutes later, Gomez and Lumberton struck again when a pass from Eloy Hernandez set up the game-winning goal when Lumberton countered quickly in the 50th minute.

“The pressure came off. The game was tied and it started all over like 0-0,” Gomez said of that first goal. “After that second goal, it was relief.”

With two goals coming in the first 10 minutes, Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said it was the same case the team suffered with for most the season.

“We’ve played great first halves, but a game is 80 minutes. We’ve got to go right from the beginning,” Strickland said. “I told them the first 10 minutes of the second half they were going to come at you because they don’t believe they should down. Sure enough they come and score in the first minute or so, and then boom our heads went down, but we kept fighting.”

Purnell Swett kept attacking in the second half, and found themselves in prime position with 6 1/2 minutes left.

Jafet Robles was fouled just inside the box on the right wing, but was injured on the foul was unable to take the penalty kick. The injury led Strickland to put his second-best kicker, Ramirez, to take the trot from the other end of the field and attempt the penalty kick. The powerful right boot of Ramirez was on goal, but clanked off the cross bar and out of the box with the Rams unable to put a rebound shot on goal.

“We worked on them in practice the other day,” Strickland said of the play. “It is what it is and it happens that way.”

Gomez was standing behind Ramirez when he took the penalty kick and from his vantage point it looked true until it ricocheted off the top of the goal.

“I saw him hit that post and I was glad, but I also felt bad for him,” Gomez said. “I thought he was going to score it, but I’m glad he didn’t score. I feel like when his missed that, that they just had that feeling like they weren’t going to win the game.”

The Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament starts on Monday. Lumberton goes to Jack Britt after claiming the fifth seed in the first round, while No. 6 Purnell Swett goes to Richmond.

Other scores from around the county included St. Pauls claiming a 2-0 win at home against South Columbus. Allan Diaz-Inestroza and Christopher Caunto scored the two second-half goals for the Bulldogs with Victor Miguel adding an assist. Red Springs scored four goals in each half to claim an 8-2 win at home over West Columbus.

