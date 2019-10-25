PEMBROKE — A three-point contest pitting teams consisting of one The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball player, one women’s player and one randomly-selected student started the night at Moonlight Madness, the university’s annual basketball kickoff event, on Thursday.

David Strother, Melanie Horne and student Mike Jude won the contest, which gave Jude the chance to shoot win free tuition if he hit five out of 10 shots from the top of the key.

To hit five shots he only needed to take six, before being mobbed by both the men’s and women’s Braves teams, and celebrating winning a rather useful prize — and giving the UNCP basketball season one incredible start.

“It was pretty cool,” Horne said. “I didn’t know that was the goal of the three-point contest, so that was cool.”

The crowd nearly filled the English E. Jones Center to watch the UNCP men’s and women’s teams each play an intrasquad scrimmage, in addition to the three-point contest and a slam dunk contest, after Charly Lowry and Alexis Jones had given a pre-event concert.

“The crowd was great; I just love our fans,” UNCP men’s coach Ben Miller said. “There’s a reason why we’ve got a great home-court advantage. I thought both teams played well (in the scrimmage). That’s good, especially for the new guys, to play in front of a crowd and get rid of some of that anxiousness. It’s just a fun night for everybody to get to know each other a little bit better and get a look at the new players, and see how the veterans have developed too.”

The black vs. gold scrimmage for the men featured a hot shooting hand from junior Tyrell Kirk, who hit four threes in the fifteen-minute running-clock affair.

“That’s something I’ve been working on,” Kirk said. “Coach told me to get my rotation better, and it’s in my mind to get better at that.”

Akia Pruitt had two dunks for the gold squad and Micah Kinsey hit two threes, leading gold to a 31-29 win in which they led early by double digits.

“I thought Tyrell’s team jumped out early. He’s been practicing really well,” Miller said. “I thought the veterans all kind of did their thing. Akia (Pruitt) is going to be a great leader for us, Carson Mounce has really come along and had a great offseason.”

Redshirt-senior Shaun Kirk, an N.C. State transfer, left the floor early in the scrimmage with an injury.

In the women’s scrimmage, scoring was at more of a premium as the black team defeated the gold team 16-14. Diamond Fedrick and Shaniya Lester for the black team and Aliyah Farmer for the gold team each had multiple baskets.

“I just think it’s cool they get to get out in front of some people, and it’s not a game you’re going to win or lose, they just get to play a little bit,” UNCP women’s coach John Haskins said. “Ideally, we’d like to execute our stuff a little better, but I understand the first time they get in front of a crowd they just kind of forget everything that’s going on, so we’ll get back to practice and we’ve got a couple of scrimmages coming up where we’ll clean some stuff up.”

“It gives us a taste of what the season will be like, playing in front of people,” Horne said. “It was a real-life game feeling and we got to run some sets and stuff, so it was good.”

The dunk contest featured men’s team players Cortez Marion-Holmes — who had a windmill dunk in the course of gameplay during the scrimmage — Jelal Williams, Jace McKenny and Jordan Ratliffe.

McKenney had the contest’s only perfect score, a self-alley-oop windmill in the first round, but Ratliffe survived elimination twice to defeat Marion-Holmes in the final round.

“I just wanted to let my teammates go first so I could see what I had to pull out of the bag,” Ratliffe said. “I was pretty much feeding off of them; whatever they did, I knew I had to pull out something that was better to get the win. But it was fun competing with my teammates.”

“I was impressed,” Miller said. “They did some stuff I hadn’t seen before. Jace’s dunk to start it off was great, Cortez had some good ones, and then the little guy, Jordan Ratliffe, he’s got springs in his legs, so it’s fun to see him get up and throw down.”

While the night had its elements of competition, at its heart it was simply about giving the Braves players a chance to experience some action in front of a crowd in a low-stress environment on their home floor.

“It was really fun, playing in front of the home crowd, the fans cheering,” Ratliffe said. “There’s nothing like it when the gym is loud and you’re out here doing what you love to do.”

The Braves men’s team will open the season in the Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Challenge against Catawba on Nov. 8 in Florence, and plays their home opener on Dec. 1 against Mount Olive. The women’s team opens at Southern Wesleyan at the PBC/Conference Carolinas Challenge on Nov. 8 and plays their home opener against Fayetteville State on Nov. 13.

