UNCP looks to snap road losing streak at Tusculum

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team is 0-3 on the road this season as part of a 12-game road losing streak that dates back to Sept. 9, 2017.

But this week the Braves will have perhaps their best chance so far this year to end that streak, as they travel to Tusculum on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff in Greeneville, Tenn.

Braves coach Shane Richardson says his team doesn’t look at Saturday’s game as an opportunity to end a road drought, but rather as the opportunity to simply win another football game that just happens to be away from home.

“It’s just a natural part of us just wanting to win a game, period, and it just happens to be on the road for the next three weeks and we’re trying to take advantage of all of them,” Richardson said. “Guys are certainly aware of that, and we want to be hungry to go out there and really get on the right track and make sure we’re doing everything possible to play winning football.”

The Pioneers enter the game at 2-5 on the season and 2-3 in the South Atlantic Conference after beating Virginia-Wise 21-19 last week. The team also has a 38-10 win over Limestone, and three of their five losses are against ranked opponents.

“We don’t want to look at records or put too much weight into any of the stats or numbers or things on paper,” Richardson said. “They’re going to be a good team and they’re going to be ready for us, and we’ve got to do what we’re supposed to do and play like we’re capable of.”

One of Tusculum’s strengths is run defense, allowing 129.1 rushing yards per game. The Braves offense averages 111.6 rushing yards per game, including a 130-yard output in Saturday’s 48-38 loss at Wingate.

“We’ve got to be able to be aggressive, to be physical, to take the fight to them, and be able to establish that right away,” Richardson said. “Last week we weren’t able to do that, so this week we’re trying to focus and trying to train that a little bit better.”

Linebacker Ivan Hogans, a junior, and Jackson Cauthen, a sophomore, are the leaders of the Pioneers’ defensive unit.

Offensively, the Pioneers average 19.7 points per game and have few players who stand out statistically.

Two redshirt-freshman quarterbacks, Bryce Moore and Joaquin Collazo, each have significant snaps. Both have completed 50 percent or less of their passes and the pair have combined for 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

In the receiving corps, 13 different Tusculum players have caught at least one pass this season, led by sophomore Tory Ponder, who leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns and is second in receptions despite missing two games.

Senior Jordon Shippy is the team’s leading rusher, with 494 yards over the Pioneers’ seven games and three touchdowns.

“We’ve got to play great team defense,” Richardson said. “There were times last week that we gave up big plays, both in the pass and the run game, so we’ve just got to do a good job against everything.”

In last week’s loss at Wingate, UNCP trailed 28-3 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 35-20 in the second half. Richardson said the team is taking some positives from that second-half performance while also making sure they are not content with the overall result.

“We don’t want that to be the standard only, we don’t want to be satisfied with that; we want to make sure our complete four quarters is our best, and we’re putting that out there every week,” Richardson said. “While we’re definitely disappointed with losing the game, there’s are some really good things that we did pull from and are able to build on and we recognize that as well.”

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

