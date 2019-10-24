UNCP to host PBC cross country championship at Luther Britt Park

LUMBERTON — The Peach Belt Conference’s cross country world will revolve around the two lakes at Lumberton’s Luther Britt Park on Saturday — literally.
The park will host the Peach Belt Conference Championship for men’s and women’s cross country, with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke serving as the meet’s host.
“It’s been seven or eight years since Pembroke has hosted, which I believe is the last time the women went to nationals, when they finished second at the conference meet,” UNCP coach Dr. Peter Ormsby said. “It’s exciting. We were supposed to host a pre-conference meet back in September, but Hurricane Dorian had other plans.”
A relatively flat course will be a figure eight around the two lakes at Luther Britt Park while also using some of the park’s dirtbike trail.
“It’s very spectator-friendly, very coach-friendly, and we feel it’s going to run pretty quick, especially since the rain will push to Sunday and the course will dry out more than it already is,” Ormsby said.
Braves sophomore Joshua Chepkesir is the favorite in the men’s race, having finished in first place in both races he has run this year. Chepkesir won the conference title last year.
“The big expectation for him is we just want to make it through this weekend unscathed, we want to make it safe through in two weeks at regionals,” Ormsby said. “We’re really looking towards the national championships. The fact he missed all of indoor and outdoor (track) with injury last year, he’s excited and he’s got a smile on his face every time. He’s broken two course records.”
Junior Silus Kipkoech is also a past conference champion, winning the event in 2017, and has been the Braves’ second-best finisher behind Chepkesir in both races he’s run this year.
Elsewhere in the field, Augusta’s Jacob Poston is ranked third in the conference, and Flagler’s Marcus Graham is fourth.
“You’ve got one or two guys from each of the schools — Augusta, Flagler, I believe Columbus State has one up there as well — and each team is equally represented in the top 10,” Ormsby said.
UNCP’s team outlook centers on a year of building behind Chepkesir and Kipkoech, with seven freshmen on the team.
“A little bit of a rebuilding year, but the freshman have stepped up, but we’re building and looking towards next year and the spring,” Ormsby said.
Augusta is the favorite in the men’s team competition, with five of the top eight-ranked runners in the conference.
On the women’s side, the Braves team is led by a trio of sophomore Erman Jepleting, freshman Valary Samoei and sophomore Skylar Moreno. Their goal is to have three all-conference honorees, something the program hasn’t done in recent years; the top 15 finishers will earn all-conference honors. If they’re able to do so, Ormsby thinks they can finish in the top five teams or better.
“The women’s team is growing, we’re building, and we’re bringing in individuals like Valary and Erman, who’s led us all season, and it’s exciting,” Ormsby said. “They’ve been having really good workouts, so it’s just a matter of time before they put everything together.”
Jepleting is the highest-ranked harrier of the three, at fifth in the conference.
Augusta’s Micah Weathers is the league’s top-ranked runner and the favorite to win. Beyond her, Ormsby anticipates several teams runners near the front of the pack.
“Like the guys side, there’s one or two with each team,” Ormsby said. “North Georgia is probably the (team) favorite, with Flagler coming in second, they’ve got a pretty strong pack.”
The women’s race will start at 9 a.m., with the men’s race at 10:15 a.m. and the awards ceremony at approximately 11:25 a.m.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.