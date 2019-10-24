UNCP to host PBC cross country championship at Luther Britt Park

FAIRMONT — In recent years, Red Springs-Fairmont has been a “throw out the records” type of rivalry game that always seems to come down to the final play of the game.

But those records and the game’s implications add some extra spice to this year’s meeting between the Red Devils and Golden Tornadoes, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Fairmont.

Red Springs (6-1, 5-0 Three Rivers Conference) enters Friday’s game as the last team undefeated in TRC play after last week’s 28-13 win over Whiteville, and now controls its own destiny to win the conference title.

“Fairmont is an excellent ballclub with a ton of athletes,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “They’re well-coached, and it’s going to be the hardest game up to this point. One week at a time kind of approach. They’re the next game and they’re a formidable adversary.”

Fairmont (5-3, 4-2 TRC) is still alive in the conference championship race, but needs to both win out and receive some help elsewhere.

“It’s always been a hard-fought matchup every year,” Fairmont coach Kevin Inman said. “Right now they’re undefeated in the conference and we’re fighting to stay alive, so yeah it’s big, and we play at home. We’re under pressure, but it’s good pressure.”

The teams are built similarly, with offenses centered around the run game with an occasional pass mixed in, and defenses that handle the run well.

“We’ve got a physical offensive line, defensive line, linebackers,” Inman said. “We’ve seen it all year; now it’s just putting the pieces of the puzzle together and simulating exactly what they do (in practice). It’s good when you see a team like yourself, because it takes a little bit off of you as a coach, that you don’t have to spend 20 hours in the film room.”

“They’re athletic as can be,” Ches said. “I don’t know if we can match them athlete-for-athlete. That’s why we have to have tremendous effort and discipline, and do our jobs correctly.”

Lee McLean leads the Red Springs rushing attack with 756 yards and 16 touchdowns; three other backs have rushed for 210 yards or more, with Tae Graham earning seven touchdowns.

“Our D-line play up front (will be key), keeping the O-line off the linebackers, our linebackers being able to fly to the ball and tighten up gaps and our safeties coming up for run support; that’s going to be crucial,” Inman said.

For the Golden Tornadoes, Derrick Baker has run for 641 yards and eight touchdowns and Jamearos McLeod has 399 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“Assignment football, that’s the whole deal,” Ches said. “We don’t really have a superstar (defensively); we’re like a blue-collar team. Our whole defense rallies to the ball and makes plays. We don’t really rely on one or two star players, so everyone’s got to do their job.”

With two good rushing games, which team passes the ball more effectively could play a factor in the outcome, with Red Springs’ Denym McKeithan and Fairmont’s Tyler Locklear making those throws.

The in-county matchup always seems to be closely contested, with the last four meetings all being decided by one possession, including a 26-19 Fairmont win last year. Since the game became a conference matchup in 2001, Fairmont has won 11 of 18 meetings including 10 of the last 13 and five of the last six. Red Springs last won in 2017 in an 18-12 overtime contest.

“Fairmont always plays us very hard,” Ches said. “When you play a bunch of good athletes and good coaches, that’s what you should expect every week. We shouldn’t ever have to get up for a rival; every Friday should be the same approach. I don’t play into the whole rivalry thing too much; either you take care of business and you win, or you don’t take care of business and you lose.”

Because these two teams usually play down-to-the-wire games, both coaches know that the better-executing team will win and that little things could make a big difference under the lights Friday.

“I think the team that doesn’t make the little mistakes and doesn’t turn the ball over will end up winning the game, and it might turn out whoever has the ball last (wins), that’s how it’s been in the past,” Inman said. “It’s going to be a chess match, and that’s the games you look forward to as a coach and as a player.”

Lumberton at Richmond

History isn’t on the side of Lumberton as they travel to Rockingham to face Richmond Friday, as the Pirates have only won once in 32 tries against the Raiders, and that was in 1986.

Current form isn’t favorable to the Pirates either, who come in on a four-game losing streak and are facing the top-ranked 4A team in the state, according to the Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings.

Lumberton (2-6, 0-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) is winless in the SAC, with each loss by 37 points or more, including a 51-14 loss at Pinecrest last week.

Richmond (8-0, 4-0 SAC) returns home after consecutive road games, including a 49-14 win at Hoke last week. The Raiders have plenty of weapons they’ll present to the Pirates defense.

Junior quarterback Caleb Hood has passed for 1,240 yards and completed 64.3 percent of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 582 yards and 11 touchdowns. His lead target, junior Dalton Stroman, has caught 474 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Senior running back Jahiem Covington has rushed for 716 yards and 13 touchdowns.

West Bladen at St. Pauls

Two games that will make or break St. Pauls’ chances at a TRC are looming for the Bulldogs, as they will travel to Whiteville and host Red Springs the last two weeks of the season.

But first, they must take care of business on homecoming Friday against West Bladen.

West Bladen (2-5, 2-3 TRC) was winless through four games this season but has won two out of their last three, including a 36-32 victory over West Columbus last week.

Containing dual-threat quarterback Tyre Boykin will be key for the St. Pauls defense.

The Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 TRC) defeated East Bladen 34-28 last week and has won three straight games since losing to Fairmont on Sept. 27.

St. Pauls has won 11 of 18 all-time meetings, including six of 10 as conference opponents. The Bulldogs have won three straight games over the Knights, including a 62-20 win last year.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker runs during a game at West Bladen earlier this season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_2807.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker runs during a game at West Bladen earlier this season. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Lee McLean runs the ball during practice this week. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3989-top-photo.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Lee McLean runs the ball during practice this week.

