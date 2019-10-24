Robeson County football picks for Week 10

LUMBERTON — We’ve got the best in-county rivalry in recent history, a homecoming and a team going to the best 4A team in the state all in one Friday night of games.
With football season sadly starting to come to a close, weeks like this are what we come to expect. The Three Rivers Conference looks to provide a photo finish and this week could push Red Springs even further ahead of the rest of the pack with two weeks left, or add further drama to the mix with a loss at Fairmont.
St. Pauls looks to stay in the hunt by avoiding a homecoming letdown against West Bladen. Meanwhile the Sandhills Athletic Conference brings two more heavyweights for Lumberton and Purnell Swett to face.
Record after Week 9: 30-7.
Red Springs at Fairmont
Rivalries like this you should throw out the records, and throw out the matchup these teams had against Whiteville as well. While the Golden Tornadoes were blown out to the Wolfpack and Red Springs pulled out the big win, this game is more driven by emotions than preconceived notions coming into the game. Need anymore of an example? Just look at St. Pauls’ only blemish on their record that came against Fairmont.
This game has the same set up as the previous in-county matchup for the Golden Tornadoes, and pits two very good defenses against each other, but the depth the Red Devils have added to the equations tilt the scales their direction. But then again, Fairmont fared well against the last team we talked so highly of going into its Week 4 matchup.
Red Springs 28, Fairmont 24
West Bladen at St. Pauls
St. Pauls looks for the Bladen sweep this season after tackling the tougher half first. One part of their game the Bulldogs need to tighten up before the end of the season will be its run defense after East Bladen rushed for nearly 400 yards. West Bladen doesn’t pose the same problems with its offense that the Eagles do, but the playmaking ability of Tyre Boykin is something to keep an eye on.
With homecoming and two big games ahead, this has the makings for a trap game, but expect the Bulldogs to be elusive enough to avoid all that chatter to claim the win.
St. Pauls 49, West Bladen 6
Purnell Swett at Seventy-First
Defensively the Rams showed they have turned the corner, and now we wait for the offense to do the same. Don’t hold your breath, but expect some measures taken to try and find a new avenue to move the ball effectively this week. After scoring their first touchdown in Sandhills Athletic Conference play last week, the offense has had several weapons and lineman out with injuries and could be on the cusp of figuring things out for the final three games.
In the past this would mark the beginning of a little easier stretch for Purnell Swett but with Hoke’s improvements this year, the next two weeks still bring challenges.
Seventy-First 35, Purnell Swett 10
Lumberton at Richmond
The highest scoring offense in the Sandhills takes on the worst scoring defense. That spells disaster. The Pirates are coming off their best scoring game in conference play this season. Lumberton will get a 1-2 punch, literally, the next two weeks with the two undefeated teams left in the conference coming in back to back weeks and it’s yet to be told which will be more of a test for the Pirates that have struggled defending the run and the pass this season.
Richmond 56, Lumberton 7
