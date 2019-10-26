Red Springs outslugs Fairmont

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Traveze Billinger, 1, runs on a kick return against Fairmont on Friday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Traveze Billinger, 1, runs on a kick return against Fairmont on Friday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Hunter Bryant hits Fairmont quarterback Tyler Locklear, 12, resulting in a fumble during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game in Fairmont. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Hunter Bryant hits Fairmont quarterback Tyler Locklear, 12, resulting in a fumble during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — It was a game with more punts than first downs; one with more turnovers than touchdowns. It was a knock-down, drag-out rivalry matchup.

And when the dust settled, Red Springs had earned an 18-8 win at Fairmont on Friday night.

“I expected a full-on slugfest,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “Throw out records, throw out points per game, throw out any of that stuff when you play a rival. These kids know each other; they’re family, they’re cousins, they play AAU basketball together — they get up to play each other.”

Fairmont (5-4, 4-3 Three Rivers Conference) had just nine yards of total offense against the Red Devils’ defense, and lost 37 yards on the ground.

“We did things offensively that you can’t win ballgames with,” Fairmont coach Kevin Inman said. “We had turnovers, couldn’t stay ahead of the sticks. They’re a good defense, they’re a good ballclub. So are we — we just made some mistakes that you shouldn’t make against a very good team.”

“We aren’t a defense of players, we are a defensive team,” Ches said. “We’ve got 11 hungry dogs that run to the ball and make plays, and tackle. That’s what we have and that’s who we are.”

Red Springs (7-1, 6-0 TRC) didn’t move the ball that much better against the Golden Tornadoes’ defense, gaining 166 yards — and that came mostly from one player, running back Lee McLean.

The senior rushed for 130 yards on 29 carries, including 73 yards on 17 second-half carries, serving as a work horse for the Red Devils offense.

“Just don’t get tired,” McLean said about his heavy workload. “And keep moving my feet.”

Fairmont’s defense held Red Springs to a season-low point total and holding the offense sans McLean to 36 yards. The short fields caused by two of Fairmont’s four turnovers resulted in 10 of the Red Devils’ points.

“The defense played lights out,” Inman said. “They held them, they helped flip the field for us. We turned the ball over in the red zone and only gave up three points. They played probably their best game all season, we just didn’t match it fully.”

Both teams struggled moving the ball in the first half, and neither team had a possession that did not end in a punt until Red Springs’ fifth possession ended in an interception by Fairmont’s Reggie Murphy late in the second quarter.

The Red Devils broke through to end the scoreless draw when Traveze Billinger rushed for a 5-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left in the half. A 24-yard McLean run earlier in the drive set up the score, and the Red Devils converted on the two-point try on a pass from Denym McKeithan to Corey Newton to take an 8-0 halftime lead.

Fairmont looked to start the second half with some momentum, stopping Red Springs on a fourth-down run in Red Devil territory, then driving 44 yards for a touchdown, a 14-yard pass from Tyler Lockler to Derrick Baker. Baker’s two-point conversion run was successful, tying the score at 8-8.

But from that point, Fairmont’s offensive struggles against the Red Devils defense continued, and turnovers proved pivotal.

Willis Locklear recovered a fumble for Red Springs on Fairmont’s first drive after the touchdown, and six plays later Red Springs scored on a 10-yard McKeithan-to-Newton pass to take a 15-8 lead with 1:02 left in the third.

Midway through the fourth, Red Springs’ Kevin Bryant recovered a fumble at the Fairmont 12-yard line. The Golden Tornadoes forced a three-and-out defensively, before Oscar Salgado hit a 21-yard field goal to put the Red Devils up 18-8 with 3:46 to go.

An interception on Farimont’s next offensive play allowed Red Springs to lean on McLean one more time, getting a first down to allow them to run out the clock.

“We made too many mistakes on offense, that’s what practice will be about is cleaning up those mistakes,” Ches said. “We had far too many penalties, we’re not on schedule. But when push came to shove, we did what we had to do. We scored enough points to win.”

Red Springs’ win is just their third in the series since 2008; they also won in 2012 and 2017. Friday’s game was the first between the teams since 2014 that was not decided by one possession, although neither team held a two-possession lead until Red Springs’ late field goal.

Red Springs will host West Columbus next week, with St. Pauls looming in two weeks; Fairmont will be at East Columbus.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs' Traveze Billinger, 1, runs on a kick return against Fairmont on Friday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs' Hunter Bryant hits Fairmont quarterback Tyler Locklear, 12, resulting in a fumble during the fourth quarter of Friday's game in Fairmont.

Red Springs wins defensive battle at Fairmont

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.