Rams show progress in loss at 71st

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Zeke Snell, left, evades the Seventy-First defense on Friday. The Falcons won 34-14 and Snell scored a touchdown and had a pair of forced turnovers on defense. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Zeke Snell, left, evades the Seventy-First defense on Friday. The Falcons won 34-14 and Snell scored a touchdown and had a pair of forced turnovers on defense.

FAYETTEVILLE — Purnell Swett junior running back Zeke Snell took a beating on Friday, as evident with his tattered white No. 27 jersey that had a mixture of mud and red field paint stain on it.

The stains and marks came from playing nearly every snap during Friday’s 34-14 loss at Seventy-First where Snell left his mark on the game.

“Zeke is a great competitor and he’s going to do whatever you tell him to do,” Purnell Swett coach Robbie Brown said. “The effort he gives running the ball and on defense playing both ways is unreal. He’s kind of special to be able to do that.”

Purnell Swett (0-9, 0-5 SAC) as a team took a step forward, but Snell moved the needle on both sides of the ball for the Rams.

Snell’s fourth-quarter touchdown was the second score of the game, marking the first time all season Purnell Swett found the end zone twice in a game. And the score happened to be his first touchdown of the season after being the team’s leading rusher in most of the contests while coming up short of the end zone.

“It was unbelievable. I had the mindset that Coach Malcolm (Jones) gave me in a text message saying, ‘Just give me your all,’ and I did as I was told,” Snell said. “Progress is incredible now. The offensive line is doing better and we are like a family more. It’s better than the first game.

“I felt relief. (The touchdown) was just amazing.”

Seventy-First (5-4, 2-3 SAC) was held at bay in the first half thanks in part to three turnovers from the Purnell Swett defense, two of which came from Snell.

Momentum was on the Rams’ side going into halftime down 14-7. On two drives in the second quarter, Snell got the ball back to the offense when he ripped the ball out of the grip of Seventy-First’s Donovan Wright. Later in the period, Seventy-First took over on a fumble recovery and two plays later Snell was on the receiving end of a Jamarious Simmons interception.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and I read the offense pretty well,” Snell said. “James (Brooks) made a good block on that pass and I picked it off. That hyped us up.”

Purnell Swett scored its first touchdown of the game on the series after the interception when Micah Carter rolled right and connected with Jaylen Locklear on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left until halftime making it a 14-7 ballgame.

The next play from scrimmage, the Falcons fumbled again and Purnell Swett’s Jalyn McIntyre scooped it up before the teams went into the break.

Both teams opened with empty drives in the third quarter before Wright scored his first of two rushing scores in the second half to put the Falcons up 21-7. Seventy-First scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half, and in ways that caught the Rams by surprise.

“In the second half, the lined up for them quick touchdowns with some things we hadn’t seen on film and they just got us with that,” Brown said. “The effort is there. You’ve got your Richmonds and your Pinecrests and your Scotlands, but we can almost stop anybody consistently.”

Snell scored with 5:35 left in the game to cut the Falcons’ lead to 28-14 before Kore Prentice-Coles scored his second touchdown from 43 yards out minutes later.

Prentice-Coles rushed for 186 yards and Wright had 116 yards on the ground.

Snell had a team-high 71 yards on the ground, while Carter passed for 113 yards in the most successful offensive game for the Rams.’

“It’s all about the returners and JV players and getting the seniors out of here with at least a couple wins. It may be a little slow, but I do see some progress,” Brown said.

Purnell Swett goes to Hoke next week, while Seventy-First goes to Richmond.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Zeke Snell, left, evades the Seventy-First defense on Friday. The Falcons won 34-14 and Snell scored a touchdown and had a pair of forced turnovers on defense. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_0552.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Zeke Snell, left, evades the Seventy-First defense on Friday. The Falcons won 34-14 and Snell scored a touchdown and had a pair of forced turnovers on defense.

Snell a driving force for Purnell Swett

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.