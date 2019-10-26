ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team scored twice in the fourth quarter to turn back upset-minded West Bladen at home on Friday.

Four touchdowns from Marqueise Coleman fueled St. Pauls to the 41-24 win.

Coleman rushed for 195 yards to go along with finding the end zone frequently. Sophomore quarterback Mikail Breeden also rushed for a score to cap off the win, as well as passing for a score in the first quarter.

The 50-yard touchdown pass from Breeden to Waltay Jackson put St. Pauls (7-1, 5-1 TRC) up 21-0 at the end of the first frame. Coleman’s third score of the game put St. Pauls up 28-8 at halftime.

West Bladen (2-6, 2-4 TRC) rallied with two touchdowns in the third quarter, one coming on a 92-yard kickoff return from T.J. Kemp to start the second half and the other when Kemp scored on a 37-yard pass from Tyre Boykin to cut the St. Pauls lead to 28-24.

Boykin passed for 93 yards and rushed for 95 more.

Jackson had four catches for St. Pauls to go along with 66 yards. Breeden passed for 105 yards and rushed for 76 more.

Zarron Glover had an interception for St. Pauls and Erick Washington had a fumble recovery.

St. Pauls visits Whiteville next week in a game that has big implications for the Three Rivers Conference championship.

Richmond earns homecoming win over Lumberton

ROCKINGHAM — The top team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings flexed its muscle against Lumberton for a 51-7 homecoming win over Lumberton on Friday.

Lumberton’s (2-7, 0-5 SAC) offense was stifled by the Richmond (9-0, 5-0 SAC) defense, and on the flip side of the ball, the Raiders scored six touchdowns on its first eight drives of the lopsided affair.

Lumberton was held to a loss of two yards rushing and passed for 81 yards, while Richmond passed for 185 yards on 11-for-14 passing and rushed for 141 yards.

Caleb Hood was 6-of-7 passing with 126 passing yard and a pair of touchdowns, both of which went to Jakolbe Baldwin. Jaheim Covington rushed for a game-best 117 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.

The Pirates scored in the closing seconds of the game when Jadarion Chatman tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hickman.

One of the two stops Lumberton’s defense had on Friday came when Keith Pittman recovered a fumble late in the first quarter.

Lumberton hosts Scotland for senior night next week.

