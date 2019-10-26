Purnell Swett’s Deese preps for final trip to states

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Madison Deese heads to her third trip to the NCHSAA girls golf state championships on Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst.

PEMBROKE — A comfortable Madison Deese will take on Pinehurst’s No. 5 course on Monday and Tuesday in the NCHSAA 4A state girls golf championship.

In a Sandhills Athletic Conference match on No. 5 earlier this season, Deese shot a round of 90. That, coupled with familiarity of the course and green speed at Pinehurst gives her a nod of confidence going into her final high school golf tournament.

“I’m very comfortable. I’ve played there twice in this last month because they had the Pinehurst Invitationals on it. I think I can tell you every hole because I have memorized it,” Deese said. “It’s a relief (to go to states) and I’m proud of myself. I’d like to thank my coaches, my family and my school for helping me get to this point.”

The trip to states is the third in a row for the Purnell Swett senior, and after a resilient showing at the 4A Central Regional at Pinehurst No. 7 earlier this week. Her round of 88 was tied for 10th at regionals in very tough conditions.

“It’s a good feeling, especially knowing where she has came from. I’m so proud of her for never giving up because it at any point in time she could have because it was very frustrating,” Purnell Swett coach Jamie Lockler said. “Knowing that we are playing No. 5 where she has played multiple rounds, I really feel good about it for her.”

Deese is one of seven golfers from the Sandhills Athletic Conference to qualify for states. Pinecrest as a team qualified, while Jack Britt has two state qualifiers and Richmond has one.

In the first round Monday, Deese tees off the first hole at 9:03 a.m. with Makayla Queen from New Bern and Erica Boyd from Providence.

To get to states, Deese had to fight through a tough front nine before catching fire on the back nine with three birdies in a row.

“I found out that I can persevere through anything. The first nine I had to tell myself to focus and stay calm and that’s what got me through the last nine,” Deese said. “If I can hit the greens on No. 7, I will be able to do awesome on No. 5. I’m used to the greens there.”

Deese in 2018 posted a round of 102 and 87 for a tie for 56th place, and in 2017 used rounds of 98 and 92 for a tie for 70th place.

“I’ve learned to get my best shots and to shoot for the top 30,” Deese said. “I’m hoping to state in the low 90’s and to not let my mental game get to me. I’ve just got to focus on my mental game. That’s the only thing I’m struggling with. My swing is pretty good.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

