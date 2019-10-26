Mixed doubles: Sampson, Locklear team up for successful season

Photo by David Leek Mya Sampson, left, and Lyric Locklear were the only girls tennis doubles team from Robeson County to qualify for regionals this season. The team came about after Locklear moved to Purnell Swett after South Robeson closed over the summer. Photo by David Leek Mya Sampson, left, and Lyric Locklear were the only girls tennis doubles team from Robeson County to qualify for regionals this season. The team came about after Locklear moved to Purnell Swett after South Robeson closed over the summer. Photo by David Leek Juniors Mya Sampson and Lyric Locklear made regionals this past season for Purnell Swett and was also the team’s most successful doubles pair with an 11-3 record. Photo by David Leek Juniors Mya Sampson and Lyric Locklear made regionals this past season for Purnell Swett and was also the team’s most successful doubles pair with an 11-3 record.

PEMBROKE — When Purnell Swett girls tennis coach David Leek partnered juniors Mya Sampson and Lyric Locklear together in a doubles match early in the season, he wasn’t sure if the partnership would work out.

Despite the early struggles, the team progressed over the season to be the only county doubles pair to make the girls tennis regionals that were held last week, overcoming serveral obstacles before even playing a match this year.

“The odd couple comes to mind because early in the season they were running into each other and they had to figure each other out because they didn’t know each other’s abilities,” Leek said. “They grew during the course of the season and just making it to regionals was the topping on the cake.”

Both players, despite being upperclassmen at the same school this year were new to each other in general. Locklear was one of the students that made the move to Purnell Swett from South Robeson over the summer and looked to make new connections at the school on the tennis team and the pair really didn’t know each other when she came out late in the summer to workouts.

“I think we are a good example that you can make the best out of your situation no matter what. I came from South Robeson and I’m here at Purnell and tennis has helped my transition be smooth,” Locklear said.

Leek said he saw Sampson, who he said grew into one of the best players on the team by the end of the season, take Locklear under her wing to help transition on and off the court.

“It was hard because we are like two different people and we didn’t know each other. So we had to work on communicating,” Sampson said of the learning curve. “We just really got to know each other. I saw her and said ‘I wanted to be friends with her.’ And we ended up working together and it has really worked out.”

The team posted an 11-3 record en route to making it to regionals this season as the No. 2 doubles team for Purnell Swett, and each posted high marks in singles play as well.

Locklear did know some current students when she transferred to Purnell Swett, but said that preseason practices helped her make some new friends.

“She was one of the first new friends,” Locklear said of Sampson. “I knew people here, but she was one of the first new ones. Her, Malina (Cummings) and Elysha (Strickland), who were are Nos. 1 and 2 singles players.”

In the first few months since the consolidation, there has been public issues of friction between some students from the former South Robeson at Purnell Swett, but Leek said that issue has never came up with his team.

“Over the course of the season I saw them hanging out together at school and they ended up being our best doubles team,” Leek said. “It was amazing what they were able to accomplish not knowing each other.

“I didn’t have any preconceived notions about Lyric and I think she was open-minded toward us.”

The newfound friendship helped the team this season as they grew to learn each other’s style of play, as well as build up each other’s weakness on the court.

“We got a whole lot better as the season went on. We were both opposite, like I was good working at the net and she was good working the baseline and we came together,” Sampson said. “It made us closer.”

The trip to regionals was a first for both players, but for Locklear the year was more than just making it past a third-place finish the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. The bubbly junior said she grew as a player, a transition that she credits with the new environment she was in.

“Coming to Purnell and learning from Coach Leek, I’ve learned more technique this season than my whole career,” Locklear said. “He showed me a bunch of techniques and he helped me with my footwork a lot and he really conditioned me. This has been the best tennis season I’ve ever been a part of.

“It was great learning experience and next year I plan on going farther than we did this year.”

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

