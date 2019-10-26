TRC announces girls tennis all-conference teams

By: Staff report

WHITEVILLE — Four players from Robeson County schools were named to the Three Rivers Conference girls tennis all-conference team, the league announced Friday.

Cambyl Scott and Ashton Turner from Fairmont, Evelin de la Cruz from St. Pauls and Alexandra Macias from Red Springs were each selected to the all-conference team.

Honorable mentions from Robeson schools include Kiley Oxendine, Lauren Barnes and Mikiyah Hunt from Fairmont; Sierra Britt and Jasmin Velazquez from St. Pauls; and Itzel Lopez and Kennedy McNeill from Red Springs.

Sealey Sessions from East Columbus was named the conference’s Player of the Year, and Billy Bryant from West Bladen was named Coach of the Year.

Other all-conference teams selections include: Autumn Brisson, Alyssa Bell and Alyssa Smith from West Bladen; Christa Formyduval and Maddie Todd from South Columbus; Bailey Barnhill and Anna Smith from Whiteville; Olivia Rogers from East Columbus; Lily Lin and Alyssa Futrell from East Bladen; and Anna Kay Nance from West Columbus.

