Bym: Three Rivers title race tightens up near finish line

LUMBERTON — One game separates what could be the biggest county football matchup in recent memory for the final week of the season.
But don’t look too far ahead as that one game could make or break the situation that maybe people in the northern and western parts of Robeson County are anticipating.
Week 12 or rivalry week, whatever you may call it, is always the biggest football week of the season for Robeson County football fan bases, but for the first time in a long time, more than just bragging rights could be on the line.
Lumberton and Purnell Swett will battle to avoid finishing last in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and Fairmont meets in an awkward senior night game against Douglas Byrd that was a fill-in for losing South Robeson. But the matchup that could draw all the attention is Red Springs at St. Pauls.
Playoff berths are essentially locked in for Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls, but how the next few weeks go could decide on how far teams might have to travel, or how high of a seed they could be, when the state playoff field is set in two weeks. Fairmont the lowest among the leaders on the 2A Adjusted MaxPrep Rankings in the mid 40’s heading into last week and St. Pauls, Whiteville and Red Springs stacked closely in the 20’s.
With Fairmont now out of the Three Rivers Conference championship equation and Whiteville and St. Pauls sitting a game back of the Red Devils, there’s a lot going into these final two weeks. An ideal situation for Robeson County would be St. Pauls earning a win over Whiteville this Friday to set up a conference championship game in two weeks.
That’s easier said than done; just ask Fairmont.
Wins for Whiteville and Red Springs this week would ruin that situation of the rivalry week championship game, but would solidify Red Springs as the top seed in the Three Rivers, no matter what happens against St. Pauls, with the Red Devils having the head-to-head advantage over Whiteville in that scenario.
That situation would be ideal for the Red Devils, but not so fun if you want to see two teams fighting for a chance to clinch the conference against a rival in front of a big crowd.
If St. Pauls were to further complicate the championship scene, the blueprint it used on Friday will be needed this week against Whiteville. West Bladen’s offense, behind an athletic quarterback, is a watered down version of what to expect from the Wolfpack this week. But after struggling to slow down rushing attacks from East Bladen and South Columbus, the Bulldogs defense rebounded in a much closer game than expected against the Knights this week.
The game will also be a big test for a scary-good St. Pauls offense against Whiteville’s defense that has yet to allow a team to score more than the 28 points that Red Springs had, and even then the Red Devils had their struggles.
Given to how the Bulldogs prepare, expect their linebackers to be up to the task to take on the Wolfpack this week, and could use the same game plan that Red Springs had two weeks ago, with a chance to delay, or maybe even derail, Red Springs’ championship aspirations.
