Bym: Three Rivers title race tightens up near finish line

LUMBERTON — Records are meant to be broken. And sometimes the time and place they are broken is also meant to be.

That time and place was Saturday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke runner Joshua Chepkesir.

On his team’s home course, as the event’s defending champion, the Braves sophomore from Kenya won the men’s individual title at the Peach Belt Conference Cross Country Championship, shattering a 17-year-old event-record time, beating the previous mark by 18 seconds with his time of 23:48.1.

“Last night I asked coach what was the time for the conference record, he told me … so right now I was chasing the time,” Chepkesir said. “My goal was to come here for the morning and try to the conference record. One thing that helped me was the course. This is my home course, I know the course, I train here regularly, I do my workouts over here.”

“He had his mind set on that conference record early in the week,” UNCP coach Dr. Peter Ormsby said. “The fact he went through that first mile in 4:20, that’s lickety-split. I’m happy for him, and he’s excited. We’re just looking forward to regionals in two weeks, and hopefully nationals and see how high we can get.”

Chepkesir won the eight-kilometer event last year, but said that only added to the pressure he felt Saturday. While this year’s race was on a different course with different conditions, he improved on last year’s time by 34 seconds in earning the win.

“I think I was having a little bit of pressure because I had to defend my title,” Chepkesir said. “Last year I won, so this time around I had pressure to win. And even regionals, I won the regionals last year, so at the same time I’ll still have the pressure for that.”

Ormsby believes that Chepkesir is not only a favorite to repeat as champion at the NCAA Southeast Region Championship — which will be held Nov. 9 at Wingate — but that he could also contend at nationals.

“I think he’s got an axe to grind with a lot of people in the country, that he’s being overlooked, but that’s a legit 23:48,” Ormsby said. “That puts him in the top three to top five in the country, depending on what happens with some of the other conference meets today.”

Chepkesir finished 65 seconds ahead of the runner-up, UNCP junior Silus Kipkoech, who finished in 24:53.8.

Kipkoech, the 2017 conference champion, also finished second to Chepkesir last year.

“It was just like a normal race, because I’ve been racing and I’ve been training through the same pace,” Kipkoech said. “So I kind of enjoyed that.”

“Silus has been battling a little bit of a back issue all season,” Ormsby said. “His goal is, in two weeks at regionals, to make that his third trip out to nationals. He seems to be a long, strong guy.”

Chepkesir and Kipkoech train together, which made the 1-2 finish by the Braves teammates and fellow Kenyans that much more special.

“They’re separated by no more than a meter or so at practice,” Ormsby said. “It’s fun to watch, and I know it drives the guys to see that they’re doing their thing and the guys work as a cohesive unit behind them. It’s a lot better than when it was just Silus doing his thing; now we’ve got Josh.”

Jarrett Arabie finished 22nd for UNCP at 27:00.9, Mat Maier was 25th in 27:18.8 and Tirus Kirwa placed 26th at 27:28.7.

Jacob Poston from Augusta was third in 24:56.1, and the Jaguars team also took each position from fifth through 10th. That performance easily earned them the men’s team championship, finishing with 29 points.

Flagler was second, 11 points ahead of third-place UNCP. Columbus State and Georgia College rounded out the top five.

In the women’s race, over a distance of five kilometers, UNCP’s Erman Jepleting earned a third-place finish in a time of 18:51.9.

“The race for me was good,” Jepleting said. “I trained for it, and since it was a home meet, I had a place to defend.”

“Erman, as a transfer, we felt that in a championship race that she would step up, and obviously she did,” Ormsby said. “She’s just one of those gamers. For her to come out and work through the field like she did was exciting to watch, and she should have a good regional in two weeks as well.”

Micah Weathers from Augusta dominated the event, finishing in 18:03.3 to win by 42 seconds over runner-up Malia Cryan from Flagler (18:45.5), who was 6 seconds ahead of Jepleting.

UNCP’s other high finishers included Skylar Moreno, who was 12th in 19:21.2, and Valary Samoei, who battled through an ankle injury to finish 26th in 19:56.2. Samanthan Badami finished 48th at 21:13.6 and Riley Axe was 50th in 21:22.5.

In the team competition, the Braves earned a fifth-place finish, three points behind fourth-place Columbus State. Flagler was the team champions, North Georgia was second and Augusta was third.

“I feel good for my team and I do appreciate them, because we work together as a team,” Jepleting said.

Beyond the Braves’ success on event leaderboards, the event was successful as hosts for UNCP. Ormsby said several teams complimented the facility and the course.

“I can’t say enough for the city of Lumberton and the park here at Luther Britt and (park superintendent) John Jacobs,” Ormsby said. “They’ve gone above and beyond what our expectations were of a site, and I know they’re excited about having us back in September when we start hosting an annual early-season cross country meet.”

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

UNCP’s Samantha Badami comes to the finish line at Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4190-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

UNCP’s Erman Jepleting accepts her award for finishing third at Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4362-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

UNCP’s Joshua Chepkesir, wearing bib 189, and Silus Kipkoech, wearing bib 190, begin running at the start of Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4209-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

UNCP’s Will Stratton, left, and Hunter Levy run during Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4241-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

UNCP’s Silus Kipkoech comes to the finish line ahead of Augusta’s Jacob Poston at Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4323-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

UNCP’s Hunter Levy lunges for the finish line after previously falling on approach to the finish at Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4350-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

UNCP’s Joshua Chepkesir runs during Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. Chepkesir, who also won in 2018, won the race by over a minute, breaking the conference championship record by 18 seconds. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4257-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

UNCP’s Chepkesir wins 2nd PBC title in record time

