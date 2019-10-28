Local Roundup: Purnell Swett ends soccer season in SAC tourney 1st round

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior coach Chris Larsen felt his team only played 15 to 20 minutes of what he considers “quality soccer”
Those key stretches were dispersed throughout a close first-round matchup, in which No. 3 Richmond defeated sixth-seeded Purnell Swett, 6-3, in the opening round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at home on Monday.
Richmond advances to the semifinal round on Tuesday at No. 2 Pinecrest. Purnell Swett wraps up the season with a 7-16 record, the most wins in program history.
“They took it to us the first half. They got two (goals) up on us,” said Larsen. “We were able to come back pretty quick.”
After the Rams stormed the scoreboard with goals from Derrian Jenkins and Jafet Robles to go up 2-0, the Raiders countered in the later stages of the first half with a flurry of their own.
Senior forward Luke Hawks got the team on the board in the 24th minute, then moments later, Blaise Steadman pushed the equalizer past Purnell Swett goalkeeper Nick Ramirez.
With the score knotted coming out of the break, both teams were tight, taking turns controlling the ball but forcing errant shots at the goal that were deterred by Ramirez and Richmond keeper Jay Ammons.
Raiders midfielder Noah Jordan disrupted the standstill with a stinger of his right foot that whipped past Ramirez and into the net to break the tie, giving the Raiders a 3-2 advantage.
Two minutes after Jordan’s goal, teammate Hector Castro got in behind the Rams’ defense and converted a shot from close to push the lead to 4-2.
“It was Purnell’s last game so they knew everything was on the line, so they pushed some guys forward on us and opened it up a little bit,” said Larsen.
With their season hanging in the balance, the Rams made aggressive changes and it resulted in Robles’ second goal made it 4-3 with 10 minutes remaining in the match.
Noah Aiken snuck through the Rams’ backline with just three minutes to go and scored a goal to give the Raiders breathing room at 5-3.
Jordan followed with the finishing touches moments later for his second goal that cemented the 6-3 victory and extended the team’s season for another night.
Lumberton falls at Jack Britt
FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys soccer team was able to trim Jack Britt’s halftime lead with a goal midway through the second half, but were unable to draw any closer in a 3-1 loss on the road in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament on Monday.
The Pirates finish the season 13-11 and were 7-7 in conference play.
Jack Britt scored two goals in the first half, with Lumberton’s only successful strike coming on an Eloy Hernandez penalty kick in the second half. The Bucs added their final goal with 13 minutes to go in the match.
Jack Britt travels to Hoke on Tuesday.
In other county soccer action, West Columbus defeated St. Pauls 4-3 in penalty kicks after the teams were tied 2-2 after the end of two overtime periods. East Bladen shut out Red Springs 6-0 at home.
Deese sits in a tie for 41st at states
PINEHURST — Purnell Swett senior Madison Deese posted a strong front nine in her first round on Monday at the NCHSAA 4A girls golf state championship on Pinehurst No. 5 en route to an opening round of 87.
Deese is tied for 41st with four other golfers after the first round and is 17 shots off the lead set by Pinecrest’s Mara Hirtle at 2-under.
On the front nine, Deese fell to 6-over through six holes before posting her lone birdie of the first round on No. 7. She made the turn at 6-over and then had a six-hole stretch on the back nine where she was 9-over.
In Tuesday’s final round, Deese is paired with Ashley’s Tran Livy and Ragsdale’s Carolina Isaacson and will start on the first tee at 9:03 a.m.
Harlem Rockets in Lumberton Tuesday
LUMBERTON — The Harlem Rockets basketball team takes on the Lumberton All-Stars at Lumberton High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Going up against the star-studded Rockets roster for Lumberton includes former NFL All-Pro fullback and former South Robeson basketball player Vonta Leach, and former Lumberton standout Brandon Meadows.
Ticket price at the door is $7.