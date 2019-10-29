Defense keeps Red Springs on top of power rankings

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs' John Chavis, 23, and Hunter Bryant, 12, swarm towards Fairmont ball carrier Jamearos McLeod, 4, during Friday's game in Fairmont. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs' John Chavis, 23, and Hunter Bryant, 12, swarm towards Fairmont ball carrier Jamearos McLeod, 4, during Friday's game in Fairmont.

LUMBERTON — An in-county slugfest, one team avoiding an upset, a winless team playing its best game of the season and a team predictably struggling against the state’s top-ranked team was the stories from Week 10 of high school football.

As we move into Week 11, the top tier of this week’s power rankings remain unchanged, but with each team further solidified in their current spot — although there’s still plenty of room for change of the regular season’s last two weeks.

There is, however, movement at the bottom; it’s harder to rank teams on losing streaks, but one is playing its best football of the season.

Here’s how the five Robeson County teams stack up:

1. Red Springs

The Red Devils (7-1, 6-0 Three Rivers Conference) entered Week 10 looking to further validate the top spot in the TRC, seven days removed from the win over Whiteville that put them alone in first place in the league. They validated that position, and first place in these rankings, with an 18-8 road win against Fairmont, and moved up to 19th in the 2A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings, ahead of 21st-place St. Pauls and 27th-place Whiteville.

In a defensive slugfest, the Red Devils’ “11 hungry dogs” held Fairmont to just nine yards of total offense, and the team’s offense scored enough when necessary to earn the victory.

Red Springs hosts West Columbus this week — and can clinch no worse than a share of a conference title with a win, and the league’s top playoff seed with a win and a St. Pauls loss — ahead of a rivalry showdown with the Bulldogs next week in St. Pauls.

2. St. Pauls

Friday night, after taking a 28-8 lead on West Bladen, the Bulldogs allowed the upset-minded Knights back into the game at 28-24 before scoring the final two touchdowns for a 41-24 win.

That keeps alive the season-long goal for St. Pauls (7-1, 5-1 TRC), but the Bulldogs now begin the tough part of the league’s most back-loaded schedule, traveling to Whiteville this week before hosting Red Springs in the regular-season finale.

Wins in both would earn the Bulldogs at least a share of the conference title and the league’s top playoff seed, and even if the Bulldogs don’t win the TRC these two games will be key to where they end up seeded in the state tournament.

3. Fairmont

The Golden Tornado defense played arguably its best game of the year Friday, but got little help from the offense. The resulting loss has mathematically eliminated the Golden Tornadoes from conference title contention.

At 48th in the 2A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings, the Golden Tornadoes (5-4, 4-3 TRC) will be safely in the 64-team playoff field barring a complete collapse over the last two weeks; they travel to East Columbus this week before finishing with a non-conference game at home against Douglas Byrd.

4. Purnell Swett

While the Rams fell to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with Friday’s 34-14 loss to Seventy-First, they move up in the rankings because they have played better than Lumberton over the course of conference play.

The Rams defense has kept them in the game the last two weeks, and while the offense still isn’t lighting up the scoreboard, their 14 points Friday was a season-high output.

Purnell Swett travels to Hoke on Friday before hosting Lumberton in next week’s season finale, their best chance all season to end their winless streak.

5. Lumberton

The Pirates (2-7, 0-5 SAC) won two non-conference games, but that feels like much longer than six weeks ago. Friday’s 51-7 loss to No. 1 Richmond was not unexpected, but is also indicative of how the Pirates have struggled throughout the conference schedule, losing their five league games by an average score of 47.4-5.6.

It won’t be any easier when the Pirates host Scotland this week for senior night, and while the Purnell Swett game will be a less strenous test than the Richmonds and Scotlands of the world, the Rams have played several conference teams closer than Lumberton, suggesting they may be better-equipped than the Pirates for when they meet each other.

