Rockets land in Lumberton

October 29, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Logan Cox, 11, takes a shot donning the full uniform of the Harlem Rockets that played an exhibition on Tuesday night at Lumberton High School. Cox was pulled from the crowd during the game by Donnie “Razzmatazz” Seale, right, who played collegiately at NC State. The Rockets took on the Lumberton All-Stars.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian

Logan Cox, 11, takes a shot donning the full uniform of the Harlem Rockets that played an exhibition on Tuesday night at Lumberton High School. Cox was pulled from the crowd during the game by Donnie “Razzmatazz” Seale, right, who played collegiately at NC State. The Rockets took on the Lumberton All-Stars.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian
Logan Cox, 11, takes a shot donning the full uniform of the Harlem Rockets that played an exhibition on Tuesday night at Lumberton High School. Cox was pulled from the crowd during the game by Donnie “Razzmatazz” Seale, right, who played collegiately at NC State. The Rockets took on the Lumberton All-Stars.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_0699.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian
Logan Cox, 11, takes a shot donning the full uniform of the Harlem Rockets that played an exhibition on Tuesday night at Lumberton High School. Cox was pulled from the crowd during the game by Donnie “Razzmatazz” Seale, right, who played collegiately at NC State. The Rockets took on the Lumberton All-Stars.