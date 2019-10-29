Rockets land in Lumberton

October 28, 2019
The 2019 high school football season is drawing nearer to its conclusion, with but two weeks to go in the regular season.
There’s plenty still to be determined, however, as teams make a final push over the stretch run — some to try to finish off conference titles, others to earn or further solidify playoff berths, and still others trying to make a disappointing season be a little less so with a late win or two.
Friday night, in the third-to-final week of the regular season, Red Springs beat Fairmont 18-8 in a county matchup, St. Pauls topped West Bladen 41-24, Lumberton lost to top-ranked Richmond 51-7 and Purnell Swett fell 34-14 at Seventy-First.
Before moving ahead into Week 11 matchups — St. Pauls at Whiteville, West Columbus at Red Springs, Fairmont at East Columbus, Scotland at Lumberton and Purnell Swett at Hoke — here is a final look at the best from Week 10:
Team of the Week
Red Springs — Friday’s win over Fairmont was far from the prettiest win in program history, but it was also far from insignificant. The Red Devils clinch no worse than a share of a Three Rivers Conference title with a win this week against, and clinch the league’s top playoff seeding with a win and a St. Pauls loss at Whiteville.
The Red Devils defense turned in an incredible performance, holding Fairmont to just nine yards of total offense and causing the Golden Tornadoes to lose 37 yards on the ground.
Offensively, Red Springs had their lowest scoring output of the season, as Fairmont mostly contained the Red Devils’ rushing attack. They did, however, take advantage of some key opportunities, with 10 of the team’s second-half points coming off Golden Tornado turnovers. Lee McLean was a workhorse, rushing for 130 yards on 29 carries.
Headlining Performance
Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — After totaling a season-low 109 yards Oct. 18 against East Bladen — a night he missed part of the game with injury — the Bulldogs’ senior running back returned to his normal efficient form with a 195-yard rushing performance on homecoming against West Bladen.
Coleman had 18 carries and scored four touchdowns.
The output was right on Coleman’s season average of 194.5 yards per game, as he surpassed the 1,500-yard mark and 20-touchdown marks for the season in the Bulldogs’ victory. His year-long totals are now 1,556 yards and 23 scores, ahead of a couple tough games to finish out the season against Whiteville and Red Springs.
Other Top Performances
Denym McKeithan, QB, Red Springs — Completed four passes, including a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Corey Newton, TE, Red Springs — Caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion.
Traveze Billinger, WR, Red Springs — Rushed three times for 16 yards and a touchdown, and also had three receptions.
Kevin Bryant, DB, Red Springs — Intercepted a pass.
Willis Locklear, DL, Red Springs — Recovered a fumble.
Kadeem Leonard, WR, Fairmont — Caught four passes for 32 yards.
Tyler Locklear, WR, Fairmont — Completed six passes for 46 yards with a touchdown.
Reggie Murphy, DB, Fairmont — Intercepted a pass.
Mikail Breeden, QB, St. Pauls — Completed eight of 15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 76 yards on eight carries with a touchdown.
Waltay Jackson, WR, St. Pauls — Caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Zarron Glover, DB, St. Pauls — Intercepted a pass.
Erick Washington, DL, St. Pauls — Recovered a fumble.
Zeke Snell, RB/DB, Purnell Swett — Rushed 18 times for 71 yards with a touchdown, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.
Micah Carter, QB, Purnell Swett — Completed nine of 16 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Austin Chavis, TE, Purnell Swett — Caught four passes for 29 yards.
Jaylen Locklear, WR, Purnell Swett — Caught two passes for 60 yards with a touchdown.
Jalyn McIntyre, ATH, Purnell Swett — Recovered a fumble.
Jadarion Chatman, QB, Lumberton — Completed four passes for 81 yards with a touchdown.
Jordan McNeill, WR, Lumberton — Caught three passes for 28 yards.
Hayden Hickman, WR, Lumberton — Caught a 53-yard touchdown pass.
Keith Pittman, LB, Lumberton — Recovered a fumble.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Traveze Billinger, 1, runs on a kick return against Fairmont on Friday.
Week 10 by the numbers