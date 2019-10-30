St. Pauls takes must-win game over Red Springs

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls and Red Springs soccer teams both needed a win to extend their season on Wednesday night.
Both were outside the top 64 of the 2A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings, but both could move into a potential playoff spot with a win due to where they would finish in the Three Rivers Conference.
St. Pauls made it clear quickly that it would be their night, scoring four first-half goals en route to a 5-2 senior-night victory over the Red Devils.
“That was the message, put the foot on the throttle from the start, go,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “When we played them at Red Springs, we scored in the first three seconds because we identified one of their biggest weakness. Our objective tonight was just to throttle that weakness as well as we could.”
St. Pauls (10-7, 10-4 TRC) had a first-half hat trick from Allan Diaz-Inestroza, and got an an additional first-half goal from Andy Castaneda. Senior Christopher Canuto scored in the second half for a 5-0 lead.
“We controlled the first 20 minutes, but after the first 20 minutes we started getting fatigued,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “And with a couple of the injuries we’ve got, it’s kind of hard to make subs at certain positions.”
Red Springs (10-6, 9-5 TRC) got second-half goals from Rafael Valencia and Daniel Rojas.
St. Pauls entered the week ranked 73rd, but could earn a playoff spot due to finishing tied with Whiteville for second in the conference. The Bulldogs and Whiteville split their two meetings against each other, and both teams lost both their games against league champion East Bladen. Therefore, Martin said, the tie will be broken — and St. Pauls’ state playoff fate determined — by either a coin toss or a tiebreaker game at a neutral site.
Whether the Bulldogs are able to continue playing or not, the program still got to give seniors Canuto and Reymil Lendof a great sendoff.
“We ended their high school careers on a wonderful note, and you can’t ask for much more for kids,” Martin said. “They got a big win against their biggest rival at home in front of the biggest crowd of the season; the playoffs is just icing on the cake.”
“It was amazing,” Canuto said. “We did most of the things right that we planned to do, and our main focus was on beating them. So now we just focus on what’s next.”
Red Springs, who would have finished second in the TRC with a win, is likely to miss the playoffs after entering the week ranked 66th.
“We don’t have (much) non-conference this year, and that kind of bit us in the bit,” Judd said. “Next year we’ll be a little bit more organized.”
