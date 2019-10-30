UNCP wrestling enters year ranked

FAYETTE, IOWA — Already boasting 20 returning veterans across nine weight classes, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke wrestling team will head into the 2019-20 season with a little more swagger after being ranked No. 21 in the NCAA Division II Coaches Top 25 preseason poll that was released on Wednesday.
The Braves are one of two Mountain East Conference (MEC) squads included in the organization’s initial Tournament Power Index (TPI) rankings of the season, and joined fifth-ranked Notre Dame on the distinguished listing. The Braves are one of just three region teams in the poll along with eighth-ranked Newberry and No. 17 Limestone.
Four UNCP student-athletes are among the 10 individual weight class rankings as well. Kaleb Warner is ranked No. 7 at 157 pounds, Jonathan Miller is No. 8 in the 141-pound rankings. Tyler Makosy and Brandon Sloop are listed 11th at 149 and 184 pounds, respectively.
UNCP will open the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday when the Braves head to Franklin Springs, Ga., for the Emmanuel-hosted Georgia Open inside the Jean Yawkey Center. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Francis Marion slips past UNCP
FLORENCE, S.C. – Zenia Nava’s goal in the 88th minute broke a stalemate and carried Francis Marion to a 2-1 victory over the UNC Pembroke soccer team on Wednesday evening.
The setback snapped a four-game win streak for the Braves (11-4-0, 6-3-0 PBC) who fell to 6-3-0 away from Pembroke this season. The Patriots (7-6-1, 4-5-0 PBC) picked up their first win over the Braves since 2004 and have now won four of their last five contests.
A bicycle kick from Paula Valbuena at midfield led Alexis Pittman past the Patriot defenders, and Pittman sent one past Micahla Kitchen for the first score of the night in the 12th minute.
Eleven minutes later, Francis Marion knotted the score at one apiece with a goal from Dayle McEwen. Emma Hall was credited with the assist.
Nava’s goal with two minutes to go in regulation lifted the home team to the win. Kiley Barr picked up the assist.
Pittman scored her sixth goal this season. Pittman has now scored at least one point in nine games for the Braves this season. Valbuena was credited with her third assist of the 2019 campaign. She has logged two of her assists against Peach Belt Conference opponents.
Wednesday’s setback marked just the third road loss of the season for the Braves who also had their two-game road win streak snapped as well.
The Braves will be back at home on Saturday against Georgia College (4-8-2, 3-4-1 PBC) for Senior Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.
Pruitt named preseason all-PBC
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Senior Akia Pruitt got the accolades started for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team on Wednesday when the Winston-Salem product was one of five student-athletes named to the Peach Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team.
The release marked the second-straight year that Pruitt has appeared on the league’s preseason squad. The three-year starter already possesses a host of collegiate laurels, including an all-district nod by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) last season.
Five different institutions were represented in Wednesday’s release. The only repeat member of the preseason all-conference team, Pruitt joined USC Aiken’s Xzavier Barmore, Columbus State’s Landrius Horton, Augusta’s Rafael Monteiro and Georgia College’s Jordan Thomas in Wednesday’s release.
A two-time all-PBC pick, Pruitt has played in 96 games (92 starts) over the last three years in Pembroke and has averaged 12.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in his collegiate career. He needs just 158 rebounds this season to become the league’s all-time leading rebounder, and currently ranks fourth on the PBC’s all-time blocks list. He needs 62 swats this season to move into second on that list.
UNCP will open up its 2019-20 campaign next weekend when it heads to Florence, S.C., for the PBC/South Atlantic Conference Challenge inside Francis Marion’s Smith University Center. The Braves will open tournament play on November 8 against Catawba and close out their stay in Florence on November 9 against Newberry.