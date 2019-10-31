Robeson County football picks for Week 11

LUMBERTON — There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and for all five teams that light is something different.

For Red Springs and St. Pauls, that light is the Three Rivers Conference championship. Both teams are two wins away from claiming it after all.

The dark tunnel right now is the tough stretch that Fairmont, Lumberton and Purnell Swett are going through. But the bright light is a little different. For Fairmont it’s a possibly a chance at making the postseason despite the recent woes, while Lumberton and Purnell Swett are looking to survive this week to face off with each other in the most evenly-matched game for both teams in conference play.

Record after Week 10: 34-7.

St. Pauls at Whiteville

It’s going to be a dogfight, both figuratively and literally, as these two teams look to stake their claim among the top two teams in the conference standings heading into the final week. Both teams are looking to continue their rebound after losses to Robeson County teams, one coming more recent that the other’s loss, but both teams have showed they are deserving of their place right now in the conference.

There’s a lot riding on this game, and both teams should deliver another great game based on their place leading up to this game. Two veteran teams meet, and based on what I’ve seen from both, this game should go down just like the game two weeks ago when Red Springs came to Whiteville, but expect a different outcome for the visitors this time.

Whiteville 28, St. Pauls 24

West Columbus at Red Springs

If the score above does come to fruition, this game could mean a lot more than the top team beating up on the bottom team in the league. Red Springs has shown no signs of letting off the gas when taking on teams like West Columbus this season, and should be ready for the task at hand this week to send its senior class off right by claiming at least a share of the conference crown. While this is expected to be the last home game of the regular season, if all goes well for the next two games, there’s a strong chance that a first two rounds of games could be in Red Springs.

Red Springs 49, West Columbus 0

Fairmont at East Columbus

Avoiding two letdowns the next two weeks has to be the prime objective for Fairmont. Despite a decent spot in the Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings this week, a loss to either East Columbus and Douglas Byrd could be the tipping point to ruin the Golden Tornadoes chances when the playoff fields are set.

East Columbus has had a tough road this year and Fairmont should easily run away with this game. Posting a big game on offense would also be a big shot of confidence for a unit that has had its struggles in recent weeks.

Fairmont 35, East Columbus 6

Purnell Swett at Hoke

A lot can change in a year, and this matchup is a perfect example. It’s now been more than a year since Purnell Swett last won in football, with Hoke being their last victim on Oct. 25 of last year. Purnell Swett has went through a coaching change, and its tough schedule this year has worn down the team. Hoke closed last season with a win over Lumberton and has carried momentum into the new year with the best record the program has posted in seven seasons.

The matchups between the teams as of late have been close and there still a lot of emotion going around in this matchup of schools geographically close together, but skill wise the Bucks have shown this season they fit more in the category of the top teams in the league, as opposed to bottom dwellers that they had been in recent years.

Hoke 28, Purnell Swett 10

Scotland at Lumberton

Lumberton gets the unfortunate luck of getting a very mad Scotland team on the heels of an eight-point loss at home to Pinecrest more than a week ago. As if a Scotland team coming in undefeated would bring any better fortune to the Pirates, senior night at Lumberton will be another tough contest to finish off the home slate.

Richmond’s offense struck early and often with the big play last week against Lumberton, and the Scots, with their platoon of running backs, should have similar success this week.

Scotland 44, Lumberton 7

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/7C3E400C-4888-4E23-B144-093F7EDBFAF7_ne20191031225742539.png

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.