Struggling UNCP looks to overcome disappointment, prepares for Newberry

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team suffered a disappointing 23-20 loss at Tusculum Saturday, with a failed fourth-down play in the red zone sealing their fate in the game’s final moments.

The Braves now sit at 3-5 on the season after losing four of their last five games, and have lost 13 straight games away from home.

But despite the disappointment, the Braves will move forward as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Newberry (3-5, 3-3 South Atlantic Conference), where they will kickoff against the Wolves at 1 p.m.

“You’ve got to push the reset, every day at a time and every week at a time, and you don’t focus on whether the season is getting away or what your record’s going to look like at the end,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “You play your best this play, and that’s what we’re focused on and what we talk about.”

While the result at Tusculum was not the desired one for the Braves, Richardson says they still have plenty of positives to pull from that game as they move into their final three games of the season.

“Obviously we’ve got to build on the positive, and there’s a lot of really good things we can build on and we talked about that as as team,” Richardson said. “What we’ve got to do also is just raise our standard of expectations and excellence, and making sure that we focus on all the details that matter all throughout that game.”

One of those positives is pass defense, as the Braves held Tusculum to just 19 passing yards in the game.

“We’ve got to build on what that looked like from Saturday, and I think what that does is gives us a little confidence and helps our guys that are covering and that are responsible for making plays down the field to be able to continue to do that,” Richardson said. “I think that was a really good indicator for us to be able to move forward in that way, so I expect that area to continue to get better down the stretch.”

This week they’ll face a Newberry offense averaging 180.6 passing yards per game with Colton Bailey and Dre Harris splitting time at the quarterback position. Four receivers for Newberry have caught 19 or more passes, led by Bryson Woodruff and Deshun Kitchings.

UNCP’s offense, on the other hand, threw for 277 yards against Tusculum, with Josh Jones completing 24 of 36 passes to surpass the 1,500-yard mark for the season.

On the ground, the Braves once again struggled on both sides of the ball, as the Pioneers out-rushed UNCP 283-61. The running game will be a point of emphasis for both the Braves offense and defense headed into the Newberry contest.

“Obviously on both sides of the ball up front, we’ve got to be so much better,” Richardson said. “In terms of offense, we’ve got to move people off the ball, we’ve got to block full speed up until the whistle. Defensively, we need to stay in our gaps, we need to just execute our job and our responsibilities for every single play and be disciplined that way.

“If guys can do that on each side of the ball we can be that much better, so we just need to adopt that and make that a part of who we are every day, and execute it on Saturday as well.”

Newberry’s rushing attack, which averages 165.8 yards per game, is led by Chance Walker with 449 yards and six touchdowns. Four players, including both Wolves quarterbacks, have significant carries.

The Wolves are coming off a 24-21 loss at Carson-Newman last week, but earned wins over Virginia-Wise and Catawba the previous two weeks. Their other win this season came against Tusculum on Sept. 28. The Wolves are 3-2 since losing their first three games; despite a losing record they have outscored opponents 196-173 for the season.

“They’re always tough,” Richardson said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Newberry. We don’t want to look at any records and they’re a very good opponent and very competitive in the games that they’ve played in, so we’ve just got to go and play our best. We’ve got to focus on what we do, and if we can do that things will go well for us.”

Newberry has scored 87 of their 196 points in the second quarter, holding opponents to 44 points in the period.

Newberry has won four of the six all-time meetings between the team, with UNCP’s last win coming in 2012. The Braves have scored 12 points in the last three meetings, including a 20-0 Wolves win last year.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

